Ganduje emerges APC national chairman Latest News By Peter Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, has been chosen by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday to serve as the party's national chairman. The party's NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru as National Secretary. Details later…
