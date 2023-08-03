Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Ganduje emerges APC national chairman

Latest News
By Peter
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Abdullahi Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, has been chosen by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Thursday to serve as the party’s national chairman.

 

The party’s NEC also elected former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru as National Secretary.

Details later…

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9786 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Sit-at-home suspension: Stop militarization in Enugu, IPOB…

Contempt of court: NLC gives FG  August 11 deadline to…

Niger coup: Tinubu opts for diplomacy, dispatches…

Refineries: Reps to revisit alleged N11.3 trn spent on…

1 of 1,710