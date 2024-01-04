Future leaders must repay Africa’s rising debts – Obasanjo

Michael-Azeez Ogunsiji,

Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that there was no option for the next generations of Africans to get relief for the continent’s huge debts.

It would be recalled that Obasanjo as the country’s President in 2003 secured a debt relief for Nigeria just like his counterpart from Algeria.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Wednesday, Obasanjo spoke during an engagement with 2023 awardees of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, an initiative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

He noted that with the level of mismanagement of the previous debts written off for the country, it will be almost impossible for any administration to get similar gesture on the continent.

Obasanjo declared that the debts were a trap that no individual or nation should fall into as it constitutes an albatross on any economy.

The former president who asserted that leadership was the number one problem facing the continent said: “the coming generations will have no choice but pay the current debt being incurred by different countries in the continent.”

He commended Pastor Oyakhilome for the efforts put into building leaders adding that the nation needs more people like him to address the leadership crisis facing the continent.

Highlighting the qualities of a leader during the question and answer session, Obasanjo said, “a leader should be able to set good examples, being bold and courageous when making decisions, accepting mistakes and learning from them as well as having a realistic dream,” Obasanjo stated.

In a related development, the former Obasanjo has assured that the country’s socio-economic situation could be better in another four years or thereabout with prayers and thanksgiving.

He made this disclosure at the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State 5th Thanksgiving service of his conferment as the Asiwaju Onigbagbo, Ogun State, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta on Tuesday.

In a release by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former President said that it was a clear indication that the socio-economic situations of the country are not in good stead, “but, mercy has been with us and if that is so, why should we not thank God.

“Think about it. If you have breathe the free air of God, you should have cause to thank God. So, things are bad, they may be good in a space of what…Four years? and who knows for Nigeria, things that are bad today, may be good tomorrow.

“That is our prayer and that is why we must never stop thanking God. In all situations, give thanks to God”, Obasanjo told the congregation even as he bursted into a joyful song.

The former President thanked brothers and sisters in the vineyard of God for their continuous and persistent prayers for the country, restating that at times like this, “it is such a difficult time. And when they are talking of being in Fellow of Mercy, “mine is more than a Fellow of Mercy, mine is Fellow of Grace and Mercy of God, anyone that is not enjoying this should put up his hand. If that is so, why should we not thank God? He queried.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, represented by his deputy, Engr, Noimot Salako, former governor, Sen. Gbenga Daniel, the Olowu of Owu Abeokuta, Prof. Saka Matemilola and the Odole Oduaa, business Mogul who is also the Otun of Asiwaju Onigbagbo Ogun State, Chief Adebutu Kessington and Rev. Mother Ester Ajayi eulogized Obasanjo, noting that he is not only a leader in Nigeria, but, also a global phenomenal.