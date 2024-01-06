Future African Leaders Foundation (FALF) strengthens investment in Africa’s Future

Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita, Lagos

The Future African Leaders Foundation on Thursday celebrated the young African Leaders that qualified for 2023 Future African Leaders Awards (FALA) at The Providence, Ikeja.

The Awards is an annual event which recognizes and empowers young Africans between ages 16 and 23 who have initiated or fostered positive change and innovative advancement in their communities across the continent through multifaceted initiatives and projects.

The event emphasizes the steadfast commitment to nurturing the next generation of African leaders and expediting Africa’s systemic change by cultivating a spirit of innovation, responsibility, creativity, identification with the mother continent and service among young people.

FALF which was birthed under the visionary leadership of Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, (the leader and founder of Christ Embassy Church) is a Pan African Non Profit Organisation committed to identifying, nurturing and empowering young African leaders, making positive impacts in their communities.

The foundation has an unwavering commitment to equip, empower and encourage young Africans with the necessary skills and knowledge to create a significant impact in their communities and beyond, thereby raising Future African leaders that Africa and the rest of the world can be proud of

Since inception FALF has recognized 123 recipients of the prestigious FALA for demonstrating outstanding leadership in solving problems in the continent, with grants totaling USD 1,340,000 to all winners from 30 African countries spanning five regions.

The winners who are afterwards called ambassadors have played a leading role in providing sustainable solutions to their communities and nations through health, sanitation, agriculture, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, technology, advocacy for justice and good governance in building the giant called Africa.

Pastor Tuoyo Temisan who represented Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome, at the event, outlined the achievements of the foundation in 2023 as follows: The Foundation supported more than 77 million young people across 54 African nations;

They made an extra ordinary contribution of 500 million naira to propel the development and expansion of the Iconic Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Ogun State, Nigeria;

The FALF Master class Summit was streamed on Kings Chat and the FALF website, with an impressive participation of 8 million young people from 54 African countries, a summit that served as a catalyst for inspiration and empowerment promoting a renewed sense of hope and driving positive change throughout the continent.

• FALA has significantly expanded its visionary initiatives reach new terrains in North Africa, thereby overcoming barriers and establishing enduring connections in the Maghreb.

• Through the recently established FALAGRO Ltd and its collaborative endeavours with the FALA ambassadors network of young agriculturists, FALF has played a pivotal role in generating employment for 72,483 young Africans within its network.

Some of the Noteworthy Projects since Inception include The FALF School of learning Initiative, addressing knowledge gaps resulting from prolonged ASUU strikes in Nigeria. This innovative program provided comprehensive leadership and management training, resulting in the successful graduation of numerous students.

There is also the establishment of an information and communication Technology(ICT) centre in Ma yo Wandu, Adamawa State, Nigeria. The centre aims to bridge the digital divide in rural communities. This pioneering facility has empowered over 12,079 young people through consistent training in ICT skills, enabling them to become active participants in digital age.

FALF encourages all her ambassadors to continue impacting their communities with their wins, creativity, innovation, belief in Africa and love for Humanity.

The Star award winner of 2023, Mariama Gendemeh from Sierra Leone is a 23 year old farmer who is the MD and CEO of Fresh Veggies Agro Company Limited. She is the first Sierra Leonan to win the award and she explained that her company has created jobs for 15 youths in her country and generates about $1,200 daily. Forty percent of that income goes to feeding programs like the food and relief items distribution to 3000 people across 10 communities, the save the malnourished kids project which reaches over 10,000 children annually and the OrangeFresh sweet potatoes initiative that has benefited 12 women’s groups in six communities.

Some of the other recipients of the 2023 FALA awards include Kathleho Mojakisane from Lesotho, a 20 year old who is providing computer literacy to less priviledged children in her country.

Grace Lamane Fatime from Chad is passionately committed to providing education and communitydevelopment in her country. She is 22 years old. Alieu Sesay from Liberia champions information Technology, education, humanitarian acts and youth empowerment in Chad.

Annick Bado from Burkina Faso raised funds to support 100 teenage mothers and reached over 100,000 teenagers through reproductive health awreness campaigns in 500 schools.

There is also Wissal Rida from Morrocco, Matilda Kahunde from Uganda, Lyna Bossa Tchydre from Togo, Emma Kwaje from South Sudan and Clinton Arko from Ghana. All these youths have done wonderful , unselfish projects that have improved the lives of many in their various countries, through the help and mentorship of FALF.

Perhaps the true impact of the FALA awards on young Africans is best captured in the words of a 2021 recipient from South Sudan who advised young Africans ‘’Not to be too comfortable with pain and suffering. Believe in yourselves and believe you are the solution to the problems facing your community and God will give you the inspiration to truly solve the problems.’’