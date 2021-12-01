Champion Newspapers Limited
FUTO Graduates 64 Students with First Class Hours Degree

Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

The Federal  University of Technology  Owerri ( FUTO) has graduated 64 students with first class honours degree

According to the Vice Chancellor  of the University Prof. Mrs Nnenna N Oti, the graduands will be confered with the first class degrees at the 33rd Convocation ceremony  of  the University  coming up this weekend.

The Vice Chancellor further said that one Osuigwe Chisom Henry of the department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering department  emerged the best graduating student for the 2019/2020 session with the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.96%.

Professor   Oti disclosed this while briefing newsmen on programmes slated  for the  convocation ceremony pointing out  that while a total of 4,032 students would be conferred with first  degrees, 380 would be confered with Higher Degrees comprising of 42 Ph.D M.Sc, M.Tech, M.P.H, M. Eng, MBA (219) and PGD 119.

Professor Oti said,”  relying on the mantra-“Consolidating the culture of Excellence” the administration   embarked on a number of internal reforms to improve on the teaching, research and service delivery at  the institution. ”

She however  highlighted some of the recent achievements recorded so far since her assumption of office  to include: establishment of a college of medicine, school of Electrical Systems Engineering Technology (SE SET) that of Logistics and innovation technology (SLIT) and a centre of Excellence on local materials substitutions initiated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

she said other achievement include the  successful recovery of university land from land grabbers and speculators, full accreditation of nine (9) Engineering programmes of the Institution by the council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The  vice chancellor expressed optimism that the university would establish the school of Pharmacy and Nursing, expand free internet facilities  to all students and staff digitalize all students record and results in addition to the provision of solar street lighting as well as provide 24/7 electric power supply to the institution

” in spite of severe funding challenges, FUTO is determined to be the University of first choice in Nigeria in Technology education and a global brand.

According to the  Vice Chancellor, ” we appeal to various corporate organizations and philanthropists for assistance to deepen our quest for home grown technological solutions and innovations to the next phase of industrial and ICT revolution in Nigeria”, she stated.”

 

