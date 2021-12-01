FUTO Graduates 64 Students with First Class Hours Degree

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Federal University of Technology Owerri ( FUTO) has graduated 64 students with first class honours degree

According to the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Mrs Nnenna N Oti, the graduands will be confered with the first class degrees at the 33rd Convocation ceremony of the University coming up this weekend.

The Vice Chancellor further said that one Osuigwe Chisom Henry of the department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering department emerged the best graduating student for the 2019/2020 session with the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.96%.

Professor Oti disclosed this while briefing newsmen on programmes slated for the convocation ceremony pointing out that while a total of 4,032 students would be conferred with first degrees, 380 would be confered with Higher Degrees comprising of 42 Ph.D M.Sc, M.Tech, M.P.H, M. Eng, MBA (219) and PGD 119.

Professor Oti said,” relying on the mantra-“Consolidating the culture of Excellence” the administration embarked on a number of internal reforms to improve on the teaching, research and service delivery at the institution. ”

She however highlighted some of the recent achievements recorded so far since her assumption of office to include: establishment of a college of medicine, school of Electrical Systems Engineering Technology (SE SET) that of Logistics and innovation technology (SLIT) and a centre of Excellence on local materials substitutions initiated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

she said other achievement include the successful recovery of university land from land grabbers and speculators, full accreditation of nine (9) Engineering programmes of the Institution by the council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

The vice chancellor expressed optimism that the university would establish the school of Pharmacy and Nursing, expand free internet facilities to all students and staff digitalize all students record and results in addition to the provision of solar street lighting as well as provide 24/7 electric power supply to the institution

” in spite of severe funding challenges, FUTO is determined to be the University of first choice in Nigeria in Technology education and a global brand.

According to the Vice Chancellor, ” we appeal to various corporate organizations and philanthropists for assistance to deepen our quest for home grown technological solutions and innovations to the next phase of industrial and ICT revolution in Nigeria”, she stated.”