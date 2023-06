Funmi Ayinke received Outstanding Artist of the year & Humanitarian Entertainment Personality of the year at Golden Stars award held in Lagos

L-r… An actor, Kunle Afod; a Nigerian veteran actress. Idowu Philips; Outstanding Artist of the Year, Humanitarian Entertainment Personality of the Year, two awards to Popular Nigerian inspirational musician and philanthropist, Engr. Dr. (Mrs.) Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo ( Funmi Ayinke); Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko; during the Golden Stars award, organised by Golden Stars Entertainment held in Lagos on 18/6/2023.

L-r…Outstanding Artist of the Year, Humanitarian Entertainment Personality of the Year, Popular Nigerian inspirational musician and philanthropist, Engr. Dr. (Mrs.) Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo ( Funmi Ayinke) with Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi.

Funmi Ayinke performing on the stage. Chocolate.

Funmi Ayinke, with her two awards.

L-r… An actor, Kunle Afod; Funmi Ayinke and a guest.

From 3rd left, Nigerian veteran actress. Idowu Philips; Outstanding Artist of the Year, Humanitarian Entertainment Personality of the Year, two awards to Popular Nigerian inspirational musician and philanthropist, Engr. Dr. (Mrs.) Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo ( Funmi Ayinke); presented by Nollywood veteran, Jide Kosoko; during the Golden Stars award, organised by Golden Stars Entertainment held in Lagos on 18/6/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

