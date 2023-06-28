Funke Akindele receives Leadership Award

From left, President, ShaddaiVille Ministries, Dr. Kunle Hamilton; Nollywood filmmaker, Funke Akindele; ShaddaiVille Co-founder, Mrs. Taiwo Hamilton; and Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd, Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele at the presentation of an award of Fellow of the ShaddaiVille Leadership Academy to Akindele in Lagos at the weekend .

