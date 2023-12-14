Funeral Service of of Legal Icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, 1923-2023 held in Lagos

Head pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; Son of the late LEGAL ICON ,Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo; Chairman and editor-in-chief of the THISDAY Media Group and ARISE News Channel. Prince Nduka Obaigbena; Son of the late LEGAL ICON, Former President at Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, during the Funeral Service of of LEGAL icon, Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina Lagos on 13/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential polls, Peter Obi; consoling Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

The Bishop Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion ), Rt Revd. Ifedola Okupevi; addressing the Guest.

L-r …Son of the late LEGAL ICON, Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo; her Sister Bisi Ogunbanjo, and other family members during the funeral service.

Nigerian businessman, real estate magnate and philanthropist Sir Olu okeowo and his wife Lady Adejoke.

L-r …Past Chairman of Nestle Nigeria Plc Chief Osunkeye; with former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George.

L-r…Retired Chairman of UAC Chief, Bode Emmanuel; founder and Chairman of Honeywell Group Dr. Oba Otudeko and Chief John Odeyemi.

L-r… Senior Pastor, House on the Rock Paul Adefarisin with businessman, politician and philanthropist Chief J.K. Randle.

Corps of Philanthropist and Humanitarian Chief Christopher Ogunbajo, being prayed for his soul, transitioned on the ripe old age of 99, held at the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina in Lagos on 12/12/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng