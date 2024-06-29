Funeral Service of Mrs Veronica Ada Onyeagocha – Okuwa held in Lagos

From the left ,daughter of decease, Co-Founder, Africa Sustainable Trade, immediate past Chair British Business Group Nigeria Dr. Ama Onyerinma; with other Family members at the Church service.

Dr. Ama Onyerinma; Prince Gbenga Oguntayo (both middle) and other family members at the funeral service.

L-r… Co-Founder, Africa Sustainable Trade, Immediate Past Chair British Business Group Nigeria Dr. Ama Onyerinma; Group Managing Director Champion Newspapers Dr (Mrs.) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; Nigerian business magnet, investor and philanthropist, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu with his wife.

L-r… Vice-Chairman, Airpeace Airline Mrs. Alice Onyema; Director Fidelity Bank , Chidozie Agbapu; CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r… Dame Marie- Fatai- Williams ;Dr. Ama Onyerinma; Business Development manager ,Delborough Lagos Mr Jimmy Antonios.

Parish Priest Catholic Church of Assumption Very Rev, Fr Francis ike (left) consoling Dr. Ama Onyerinma.

Dr. Ama Onyerinma (middle) pose with friends of the family .

Mrs. Alice Onyema; Dr. Ama Onyerinma (both middle) pose with other members of the family .

Corpse bearer carrying the corps during the Funeral Service of Mrs. Veronica Ada Onyeagocha – Okuwa held at Catholic Church of Assumption in Lagos on 27/6/2024… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

