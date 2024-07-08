Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Funeral Service of late Dr Doris Daba Fisher @ 69 held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Mr Lanre Fisher his wife Cara, Deji Fisher his wife Claudia , their Children. during the  Funeral Service of Dr Doris Daba Fisher  (their Mother) former Commissioner in Rivers State ,held at Our Savior Church TBS in Lagos  on 5/7/2024  ...PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
54
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki (3rd left) and other family members of Dr Doris Daba Fisher. At the church service.

First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki; The lead Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo;  Pro-Chancellor / Chairman Pan-Atlantic University, Mr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, is wife  Mrs Awuneba;  Chief Executive Officer , Healthy Living Services Nigeria Limited. Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; during the  Funeral Service of Dr Doris Daba Fisher  (Sister to Besty Obaseki) .

L-r …Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki; First Lady Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun;  Former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel.

Left …Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke  and other guest at the Church service .

L-r … Abia State Governor, DrAlex Otti with Chief Executive Officer , Healthy Living Services Nigeria Limited. Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

Left … Former ,First Lady of Cross River State Mrs Onari  Duke and other guest .

L-r… Bode Olanipekun, SAN ;Candidate of the PDP for the Edo State 2024 Gubernatorial Elections Mr Asue Ighodalo, Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, his wife Mrs Onari.

Former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University .. Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi; with Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote .

R-L …Princess Karenate- Egbuson (Ada- Ife Global) DrIfeyinwa Nwakwesi with other guest.

Left ..A Master Physician and Endocrinologist  Olor’ogun (DrSonny Kuku ,with other guest.

Corpse Bearer Carrying the Corps during the Funeral Service of Late  Dr. Doris Daba Fisher. she is a former commissioner in River State , a Politician ,Funeral Service was held at Our Savior Church TBS Lagos While Reception at Habour point ..5/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI  .

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11425 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 8, 2024

Funeral Service for Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 5, 2024

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, present…

1 of 481