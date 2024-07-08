Funeral Service of late Dr Doris Daba Fisher @ 69 held in Lagos

First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki (3rd left) and other family members of Dr Doris Daba Fisher. At the church service.

First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki; The lead Pastor of the Trinity House Church, Lagos, Ituah Ighodalo; Pro-Chancellor / Chairman Pan-Atlantic University, Mr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, is wife Mrs Awuneba; Chief Executive Officer , Healthy Living Services Nigeria Limited. Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi; during the Funeral Service of Dr Doris Daba Fisher (Sister to Besty Obaseki) .

L-r …Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki; First Lady Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun; Former First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel.

Left …Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke and other guest at the Church service .

L-r … Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti with Chief Executive Officer , Healthy Living Services Nigeria Limited. Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi.

Left … Former ,First Lady of Cross River State Mrs Onari Duke and other guest .

L-r… Bode Olanipekun, SAN ;Candidate of the PDP for the Edo State 2024 Gubernatorial Elections Mr Asue Ighodalo, Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, his wife Mrs Onari.

Former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University .. Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi; with Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Aliko Dangote .

R-L …Princess Karenate- Egbuson (Ada- Ife Global) Dr. Ifeyinwa Nwakwesi with other guest.

Left ..A Master Physician and Endocrinologist Olor’ogun (Dr) Sonny Kuku ,with other guest.

Corpse Bearer Carrying the Corps during the Funeral Service of Late Dr. Doris Daba Fisher. she is a former commissioner in River State , a Politician ,Funeral Service was held at Our Savior Church TBS Lagos While Reception at Habour point ..5/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng