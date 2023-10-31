Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr Benedict Ukadike, at 77 years held in Lagos

L-r …Former Lagos District superintendent Assemblies of God, Rev Isaac Mpamugo; Lagos District Superintendent (AGN) , Rev Joseph Okafor; member, Executive Committee, of the General Council, (AGN,) Rev Dr. John Amah; Assistant General Superintendent (AGN) , Rev Dr Ogba Onyeije.

Cross Section of Children and grand Children of late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike, at the Funeral Service

Wife of the late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike ,her Children been prayed by the Church.

Mr Rennie Ukadike wife Nnenna (left).

Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Joseph Okafor, praying for the family of late Ukadike .

Mrs Joy Chiori (3rd left ) and others at the Funeral Service.

L-r… Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike) their Mother Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike, Mr Stephen Ukadike ,his wife Mrs Grace. During the Service of Songs/tribute held at Assemblies of God Church ikeja on 25/10/2023.

L-r… Assistant Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) Rev Uche Ukasanya; wife Mrs Chika .

.L-r. Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike) their Mother Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike; presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria. Dr. Humphrey Erumaka ; Mr Stephen Ukadike and his wife Mrs. Grace.

L-r …Former Presbyter Lagos District Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Peter Againpuye, his wife Rev(Mrs.) Dinah.

L-r… Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Orubele , with Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere.

Cross Section of Women Ministry of Assemblies of God Church ikeja singing at the Funeral Service.

L-r …Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike; Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria. Dr. Humphrey Erumaka ; Mr Stephen Ukadike ,his wife Mrs. Grace, Emmanuel Ukadike and his wife ,(2nd right).

L-r…Sister Irene Erijo; Rev Samuel Oshodipe his wife Mrs Bola and Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike.

The Corpse of late Prince Dr Ben Ukadike been carried for Burial , Prince Dr Ben Ukadike is the Chairman Ben Auto Entertainment, was a devoted Christian and staunch member of Assemblies of God Nigeria …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKENYI.

