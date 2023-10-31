Champion Newspapers Limited
Funeral Service of an ICON late Prince Dr Benedict Ukadike, at 77 years held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r ...Wife of late  Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike, Mrs. Omotayo  Ukadike, Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) Wife Mrs. Helen Okafor; daughter Joy Ukadike, first Son ,Steven Ukadike and others ,during the Funeral Service of an ICON late  Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike at 77 years  held in Lagos on 27/10/2023 ...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r …Former Lagos District superintendent Assemblies of God, Rev Isaac Mpamugo; Lagos District Superintendent  (AGN) , Rev Joseph Okafor; member, Executive Committee, of the   General Council,  (AGN,) Rev Dr. John  Amah; Assistant General Superintendent  (AGN) , Rev Dr Ogba Onyeije.

Cross Section of Children and grand Children of  late   Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike, at the Funeral Service

 Wife of the  late  Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike ,her Children been prayed    by the Church.

 Mr Rennie Ukadike wife Nnenna (left).

Lagos District Superintendent Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Joseph Okafor, praying for the family of late Ukadike .

Mrs Joy Chiori (3rd left ) and others at the Funeral Service.

L-r… Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike)  their Mother Mrs. Omotayo  Ukadike, Mr Stephen Ukadike ,his wife  Mrs  Grace. During the Service of Songs/tribute held at   Assemblies of God Church ikeja on 25/10/2023.

L-r… Assistant  Lagos  District Superintendent  Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG)  Rev Uche Ukasanya; wife Mrs Chika .

.L-r. Ann Ukadike, Anita Momoh (Nee Ukadike)  their Mother Mrs. Omotayo  Ukadike;  presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria. Dr. Humphrey  Erumaka ;  Mr Stephen Ukadike  and his wife  Mrs.  Grace.

L-r …Former Presbyter Lagos  District Assemblies of God Nigeria (AG) , Rev Peter Againpuye, his wife  Rev(Mrs.) Dinah.

L-r…  Chief (Mrs.) Ngozi Orubele , with Chief (Mrs.) Carol Ufere.

Cross Section of Women Ministry of Assemblies of God Church ikeja singing at the Funeral Service.

L-r …Mrs. Omotayo Ukadike; Presiding Bishop of Wordbase Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria. Dr. Humphrey Erumaka ; Mr Stephen Ukadike ,his wife Mrs. Grace, Emmanuel Ukadike and his wife ,(2nd right).

L-r…Sister Irene Erijo; Rev Samuel Oshodipe his wife Mrs Bola and  Mrs. Omotayo   Ukadike.

The Corpse of late  Prince Dr  Ben Ukadike  been  carried for Burial , Prince Dr Ben Ukadike is the   Chairman  Ben Auto  Entertainment, was a devoted Christian and staunch member of Assemblies of God Nigeria …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKENYI.

 

