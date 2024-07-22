Funeral service for late Florence Morenike Saraki, mother of a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki held in Lagos

L-r …Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Mrs. Toyin Saraki ; Former Senate President , Bukola Saraki ;Senate President , Godswill Akpabio; Governor of Bauchi State , Bala Mohammed ; Business Magnate (Davido Father) Adedeji Adeleke , during the funeral reception for the Mother of Bukola Saraki Late Chief (Mrs) Florence Saraki held on Friday at Eko hotel in Lagos …PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r … Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki ; Enugu State Governor , Peter Mbah ; his Counterpart from Osun State , Ademola Adeleke ; Former Governor of Delta State , Chief James Ibori and Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

L-r… CEO and publisher of Ovation International, Dele Momodu; Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023 election, Peter Obi; wife of former Senate President , Mrs Toyin Saraki and Osun State Governor , Ademola Adeleke.

L-r …Chairman of Ailes Group, Chief Michael Onuoha; Business man, Chief Charles Ahize; former PDP National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus.

L-r… Business man, Chief Charles Ahize; Senator Osita Izunaso; Senator Dino Melaye and Chairman /CEO Afri Infrastructure Development Dr Sam Iwuajoku .

L-r… Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023 election, Peter Obi ;Former Senate President , Bukola Saraki and his wife Mrs.Toyin.

L-r… Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; President/chief executive of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

L-r …Former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom; Senator Dino Melaye ; Former Governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Former Governor of Delta State , Chief James Ibori .

L-r… (Wife of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo) Mrs Bola Obasanjo; Erelu Ojuolape Ojora,her husband Otunba Adekunle Ojora.

L-r …Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri; Plateau State Governor, Barr Caleb Mutfwang; First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; Akwa Ibom Governor, Pastor Umo Eno and Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki.

Representative of Oba of Lagos lead by High Chief Adesoji Adeniji Ajayibembe 11, the Obanikoro of Lagos Island (2nd Left) with Other white Cap Chiefs.

L-r… Chairman of Channels Media Group ,John Momoh his wife Mrs Olusola.

L-r… Otunba Ade Adeniyi; Executive Chairman Ondo State Signage & Advertisement Agency; Akinwande Akinrodoye and Non-Executive Director Champion Breweries , Uyo Niyi Alabi.

Corpse Bearer Carrying the Corps , during the service for the late Chief (Mrs) Florence Morenike Saraki that died at 89 years , the Church Service was at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, while the reception is at Eko Hotel in Lagos on 18/7/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

