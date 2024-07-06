Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Funeral Service for Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola, @ 77 years held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
L-r... Widow of Late Emeritus  Professor Olusoga Sofola, Dr Yemi Sofola (wife); Seyi Sofola (Son) Busola Sodeinde (daughter)Dr Oyinkan Adesakin (daughter)  ) during the funeral Service of Prof Olusoga Sofola ,held at Chapel of the Healing Cross Idi-Araba Surulere Lagos .on 4/7/2024... PHOTO :CHINYERE IKEANYI.
10
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

L-r… Seyi Sofola (Son); Widow of Late Emeritus  Professor Olusoga Sofola, Dr Yemi Sofola (wife) Tomi Sodeine (Son-in-law).

Daughters of Late Emeritus  Professor Olusoga Sofola.

Friends of the family of Late Emeritus  Professor Olusoga Sofola.

Representative of Oba of Lagos led by (Left) High Chief Adesoji Adeniji Ajayibembe 11, the Obanikoro of Lagos Island .

Corpse bearer carrying the Corps , during the Funeral Service of Late Emeritus  Professor Olusoga Sofola ,Nigerian Professor of Physiology and former Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo  University. He is currently the treasurer of Nigerian Academy of Science.  was formerly an Academic staff at the University of Lagos  held at Chapel of The Healing Cross  , idi-Araba Lagos on 4/7./2024.. .PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 11413 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, July 5, 2024

Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, present…

NSE ,NGA forge Strategic Partnership for Engineering , Gas…

Daughter of King, organises Seminar for young girls at…

1 of 480