Funeral Service for Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola, @ 77 years held in Lagos

L-r… Seyi Sofola (Son); Widow of Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola, Dr Yemi Sofola (wife) Tomi Sodeine (Son-in-law).

Daughters of Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola.

Friends of the family of Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola.

Representative of Oba of Lagos led by (Left) High Chief Adesoji Adeniji Ajayibembe 11, the Obanikoro of Lagos Island .

Corpse bearer carrying the Corps , during the Funeral Service of Late Emeritus Professor Olusoga Sofola ,Nigerian Professor of Physiology and former Vice Chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University. He is currently the treasurer of Nigerian Academy of Science. was formerly an Academic staff at the University of Lagos held at Chapel of The Healing Cross , idi-Araba Lagos on 4/7./2024.. .PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI.

