Fuel Subsidy: Zulum releases 80 luxurious buses, pick-up vans to farmers

… Urges farmers to cooperate with soldiers

To reduce high cost of living caused by withdrawal of fuel subsidy, Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, released 80 buses and pick up vans for free transportation of farmers from their communities to farmlands.

The 80 means of transport will comprise 50 luxurious buses to be allocated from the fleet of the Borno Express Corporation, a state owned transport company, while the state 30 pick-up vans will be hired and provided by the state government.

“We are here purposely to support the farmers, you can see thousands of them have gathered and their numbers can reach up to 100,000. Due to the removal of fuel subsidy which although has a long-term benefit, cost of transportation has increased. Therefore, Borno State Government has decided to provide 50 buses (and 30 pick-up vans) to convey farmers to their farmlands this rainy season”, Zulum said.

… Urges farmers to cooperate with soldiers

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum while addressing thousands of farmers, urged them to cooperate with soldiers, Police and other security agencies deployed to roads to protect citizens including farmers who go to outskirts to access their farmlands.

“I want to urge you (farmers) to give maximum support and cooperation to the Nigerian Military. They (soldiers) are here to protect you”, Zulum said.

The governor expressed gratitude to the military for their sacrifices in protecting Borno’s people which is now enabling farming activities across the state.