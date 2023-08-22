Fuel Subsidy: Zulum gives 73,200 persons palliatives in Muna, Ngwom communities

… Applauds Tinubu on intervention

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, distributed food palliative to 12,200 vulnerable households living in Muna, Custom and Ngwom communities.

At least 73,200 persons will benefit as each of the 12,200 households is made up of six persons.

The palliative distribution was to ease the hardship from the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The 12,200 beneficiaries comprised of 7,000 male- heads of households and 5,200 female-heads of households.

Each of the male-heads received a bag of rice and one bag of sorghum grain while the females received a carton of pasta and one wrapper each.

… Thanks Tinubu for intervention

Speaking to newsmen after the distribution, Governor Zulum expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a grant to all the states of the federation.

Zulum noted that the president approved N5b for states with each state receiving N1b worth of maize grain and N4b cash to buy rice for distribution to citizens.

“We want to express our gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the magnanimous gesture to the States”, Zulum said.

He added: “Like I said in Abuja, the president has approved the release of N5b for states for the procurement of food items to be distributed to citizens. The FG is magnanimous enough to approve 52% of the money as grants to states, while 48% amounting to N1.9 billion is to be refunded over time”, Governor Zulum said.