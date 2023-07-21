Fuel subsidy removal: Tinubu approves Infrastructure Support Fund for states

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja and Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for the 36 States of the Federation as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the people.

The approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), on Thursday July 20, 2023, in Abuja.

The new Infrastructure Fund will enable the States to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm to market road improvements; agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions; health, with a focus on basic healthcare; education, especially basic education; power and water resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

The Committee also resolved to save a portion of the monthly distributable proceeds to minimize the impact of the increased revenues-occasioned by the subsidy removal and exchange rate unification-on money supply, as well as inflation and the exchange rate.

Out of the June 2023 distributable revenue of N1.9 trillion, only N907 billion will be distributed among the three tiers of government, while N790 billion will be saved, and the rest will be used for statutory deductions.

These savings will complement the efforts of the Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) and other existing and planned fiscal measures, all aimed at ensuring that the subsidy removal translates into tangible improvements in the lives and living standards of Nigerians.

The Committee commended President Tinubu for the bold decision to remove the petrol subsidy, and even more importantly, for providing necessary support to the States to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Buhari’s Social Investment Register lacks credibility — NEC

Meanwhile the National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday dumped the National Social Register under immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for lack of credibility.

The NEC presided by Vice President Kashim Shettima therefore proposed the implementation of a cash transfer programme for states based on their social registers and a cash reward policy for public servants for six months.

The decision formed part of the outcome of the over five hours meeting by members of the council at the State House on Thursday.

At the meeting, it was agreed that food items, grains and fertilisers are to be distributed by state governments at the rate acquired from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and states are urged to double down on energy transition plans in the transport sector.

President Bola Tinubu had unveiled his administration’s plan for a monthly N8,000 transfer to 12 million of the poorest households in the country for six months, in a bid to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Briefing newsmen, Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo stated that National Economic Council (NEC) unanimously agreed that states should come up with their own registers using formal and informal means adding that all beneficiaries will be easily identified at the subnational level.

“We need to face the problem of the fact that we don’t have a credible register,” he said.

Soludo said NEC deliberated on ways to cushion the impact of the recent removal of the petrol subsidy.

He added that the council agreed on the need for payment of outstanding liabilities of public servants, including pensions and gratuities, to alleviate their hardships.

According to Soludo, the council also agreed that the government will focus on funding micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with single-digit interest rates to support business growth.

.FIRS generated N5.5trn in 6 months, Nami tells govs

Similarly, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has collected a huge tax revenue of N5.5 trillion from January to June 2023.

This is the highest tax revenue collection ever recorded by the FIRS in any first six months of a fiscal year.

The Executive Chairman of the Service, Muhammad Nami, stated this while presenting the 2023-2024 tax revenue outlook to the National Economic Council (NEC) at its meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

The presentation, which contained ‘FIRS 2023 Half-Year Collection Report’, showed that the Service achieved over 100 per cent of its target for the first-half of the year when compared with a mid-year target of N5.3 trillion.

According to the report, tax revenue collected from the oil sector from January to June 2023 stood at N2.03 trillion, as against a target of N2.3 trillion; while non-oil tax collection stood at N3.76 trillion, as against a target of N2.98 trillion.

Nami, in his presentation, further stated that the FIRS collected a total of N1.65 trillion tax revenues in June 2023, noting that the sum is the highest tax revenue collected by the Service in any single month.

Speaking on what he described as “a good head start, despite stubborn headwinds,” Nami attributed the excellent performance to improved voluntary tax compliance enabled by the automation of FIRS’ tax administrative processes.

“This is a good head start as we work towards meeting our target for the year. And it was achieved despite stubborn headwinds such as the impact of the currency redesign and 2023 general election on the economy in the first and second quarters of 2023.

“This half-year performance was achieved as a result of improved voluntary tax compliance by taxpayers, the continued improvement of automation of our tax administration processes, including the updated VAT filing processes; as well as our dogged engagement with stakeholders in both the formal and informal sectors of the economy,” Nami was quoted in a statement issued by Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman (Media and Communication).

Speaking on the outlook for the remainder half of the year, the FIRS chairman assured that the country should expect “better days ahead” in terms of tax revenue collection.

“We believe that the performance in the second half of the year would be better considering the continuing improvement to our tax administration processes and positive impact of current government’s policies on the economy,” Nami added.

It would be recalled that the FIRS generated N10.1 trillion in the year 2022, being the highest tax collection ever made by the Service in a single year.

.As Osun CSOs issue 7-day ultimatum to Tinubu over fuel hike.

Meanwhile, the Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC), an umbrella body of pressure groups in Osun State has threatened to organise a massive protest if the Federal Government does not address the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Reacting to the recent fuel subsidy removal, naira float and other reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, the coalition stressed the need to hasten the promised palliative for the citizens.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Correspondents Chapel in Osogbo, the state capital on Thursday, Chairman of OCSC, Comrade Waheed Lawal recommended a pause in interest rate hikes to relieve the pressures on economic agents.

Lawal urged the government to implement fiscal measures such as reducing or removing the tax on basic food items to protect the most vulnerable as well as spur demand side growth.

He noted that the civil societies coalitions will lead mass of the people out on the street for a protest if the government fails to resolve all issues with one week.

His words, “Dear friends, the last few months have not been pleasant for majority of Nigerians. Hitherto, Nigerians have been struggling to survive.

“However, the subsidy removal, naira devaluation, and the implementation of a value-added tax on diesel imports are causing further spikes in the prices of goods and exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis in Africa’s biggest economy.

“It is getting difficult daily for Nigerians, especially with the recent petrol subsidy removal and naira float and other reforms the Tinubu’s led-government is doing.

“As civil society organisations, we take cognizance of the ride of the people by the government and the seeming insult of the people by the so called intention of payment of N8000 to the poor people of this nation.

“While we commend the ongoing negotiations between the government and the labour force, we are particularly bothered by the fate of ordinary Nigerians who feel more, the pain of the policies, than the civil servants that have hope.

“The ordinary Nigerians are the most hit of the current economic hardship. They are hopeless in an administration with renewed hope mantra.

“The recent hike in cost of fuel is damning. People of Osun State particularly trek and those that have vehicles can’t even afford to fuel them for use. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not drain Nigerians’ blood for reform or development of any form.

“We wish to state that while we demand speedy response from the federal government on the roll out of palliative to cushion effect of the removal of subsidy and biting economic reality, we also demand that the Osun State government go beyond empathy and promises to rolling out measures to make life liveable for the people as several other states of the federation has done.

“Without intention to threaten, we want to state categorically that failure for the issues raised above to be looked into between now and the next one week, and the needful done, we shall be leading the mass of the people out on the street for a protest and nothing shall deter us till we achieve victory since that seems to be one language that the government understands.

“We appeal to our people to remain calm and resilient with hope that these pains shall bring forth joy and Nigeria shall rise again.”