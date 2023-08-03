Fuel subsidy removal protest: Our interaction with Tinubu fruitful, says NLC President, Ajaero

Ufomba Uzuegbu, Lagos

Ibrahim Quadri, Lagos

By Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Barry Agbanigbi, Asaba

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

The organised Labour has described their discussion regarding subsidy removal palliatives with President Bola Tinubu as fruitful and productive.

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Wednesday, revealed that they thoroughly examined the President’s proposed measures, as the concerns that sparked the protests persist.

He, however, did not provide any assurances regarding the end of the nationwide protests against the economic difficulties resulting from the removal of petrol subsidies.

On whether the strike will be called off, the NLC President explained that it’s a decision that will taken after the union’s executive meeting Wednesday night.

The President had in a nationwide broadcast on Monday outlined some palliatives which the organised labour described as not far reaching enough.

Ajaero disclosed that the President explained certain things hitherto not in his nationwide broadcast to them at the meeting.

He said “We met with him (President); issues are the same issues that led to the protest today. He has expressed his position; made some commitments which are taken side by side with what the National Assembly, the Senate said, and we’re taking it back to the office with our colleagues to review it and release a document on our next line of action.”

On whether the President urged them to call off the strike, Ajaero said no one person could do that disclosing however that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC would meet today (Thursday) to decide on the next line of action.

“No one person can call it off. That’s why I say we’ll have to go back to the office so that they will look at it at the Exco before they come up with a decision and by tomorrow look at the bigger picture on whether to suspend the protest. The President is a pro democratic activist so he understands protests,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria, Festus Osifo.

However, Protests broke out Wednesday in Lagos over hardship resulting from the removal of fuel subsidy by the President Bola Tinubu administration, amid heavy security presence particularly around Ikeja under bridge, along Awolowo Way,where the protesters had initially converged.

The protesters were mostly workers under the banners of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC and civil society organizations, who stormed the streets of Lagos in compliance with the directive of Organized Labour to protest against the removal of fuel subsidy and anti-masses policies of government.

From under the bridge along Awolowo Way, the protesters proceeded to the State legislative arm of Government, Alausa, where the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzart and members

received them. They had gone to express their concerns over the hardship in the country.

Activist lawyer, Barr Femi Falana (SAN) ,who joined the protest, lamented the hardship faced by citizens, adding “we are here to tell the federal Government, through the Lagos State Government that our country is not a poor country, we are blessed with so many natural resources to be suffering this way.

” There is no way the IMF and World bank can help Nigeria. The implementation of neo liberal policies has taken the nation where it is today.

“For those in the National Assembly, it is unacceptable to vote N70 billion for the face-lift of the National Assembly.This money and another N40 billion for the acquisition of exotic cars can be shared to constituencies in the country.”

Speaking also, another labour leader, Comrade Fumni suggested that a palliative of N30,000 be given to civil servants in Lagos State, to alleviate their sufferings .She thereafter, presented a protest letter to Dr Hamzat, who stood in for Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu.

The Deputy Governor commended the protesters for their peaceful conduct while reassuring them that he would deliver the letter, having heard their pleas.He assured that Labour would hear from the government soon.

.Protesters Pull Down National Assembly Gate

Angry protesters of the Nigerian Labour Congress, on Wednesday, pulled down the gates of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The protesters led by the leaders of the Organised Labour, Joe Ajaero of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Festus Osifo of the Trade Union Congress asked security operatives stationed at the legislative building to open the gates to allow them to the National Assembly.

Following the failure of the security officials to adhere, the angry protesters pulled down the gates and thronged into the assembly complex to vent their anger.

In the video, the protesters could be seen pushing the gate back and forth before pulling down the gate.

In Ebonyi the protest organized by the organized labour comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), against the hike in price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), recorded mass mobilization as workers marched through major streets of abakaliki, calling for the reversal of anti-people policies.

The workers drawn from Labour Union affiliates, converged at the Abakaliki Township Stadium as early as 8am.

Addressing the protesters, the Chairman of NLC in Ebonyi State Professor Ogugua Egwu, called on government to do do everything to reduce the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as Petrol.

“All we need is a living wage, government should do everything to reduce cost of school fees and electricity tariffs”

“The so called minimum wage has become nothing, Nigerians must breathe, government must make sure that electricity tariff do not go high”

“This protest march is against the ruling class, that we can no longer put food on our table, we can no longer transport ourselves from one place to the other, as a result of high price of petrol”

“The government should do every thing possible to reverse the high price of PMS, increment in school fees, and reduce the cost of governance”

“We as Nigerian workers are telling the government to do the right thing, University workers are being owed eight months salary”

In an address the Ebonyi State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Sunday Chidi Igboji, advocated the rehabilitation of Refineries to stop importation of refined petroleum products into the country.

“It is not good for President Tinubu to increase the salaries of the ruling class, without considering any increment to that of the workers”

The protest witnessed the shutting down of business activities in major cities of the state including banks, markets and entertainment centers .

.Plateau workers joined NLC Nationwide impasse

The organized labour unions under the aegis of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, in Plateau state has joined other colleagues nationwide in protesting removal of fuel subsidy and poor policies of president Ahmed Bola Tinubu led administration.

Our correspondent who monitor the protest observed that, the organized labour who dressed in their various union attires, carrying placards with different inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs were seen taken over Secretariat junction flyover, Jos, as early as 7:00am on Wednesday.

Speaking to newsmen,Plateau NLC Chairman, Comrade Eugine Manji revealed “We are here today on a protest embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Academy Staff Union of University (ASUU), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Student Union Government bodies of various Institutions in Plateau State are in this protest. Plateau State is part of that protest and that is why we are here.

“The protest is because of the poor policies of the government what we’re facing and what we are going to face in the future no body can understand. Now September is close by and I wonder how parents are going pay the school fees of their children, is part of the danger of what we are facing.

“The increase in pump price is another part of it, when we were talking, people thought we are antagonizing government. Shortly before you know we were at N537 and with a skyrocketed moves to N617.

“The economy is driving by foreign policies and we have advised government to look into this by putting measures before the removal of subsidy because this is the consequences we were talking about. People refused to see reason with the position of labour, here we are practically facing.

“What we are saying is that while you removed the subsidy, fix our refineries and refined our petrol and ensure everything is sold in Nigeria naira and kobo, once you buy today you will be rest assured of what price you’re going to buy tomorrow. But because you take the crude oil and refined it in the international market, bringing it and selling it in hard currencies.

“Today the transportation is zero, insecurity in the country you can’t quantify it, we want to out a stop to that, your government should heard the cry of Nigerians we elected them. We are going far with this protest if not you won’t see us here”, Eugene stated.

In another development, the chairman Trade Union Congress, TUC, Plateau State chapter, comrade Kenneth Shamma confirmed it is the first time when Labour Unions came together under one umbrella and protest government harsh policies.

“This is the first time in the history of Unionism where Labour was able to put a chatter of demands with solutions attached to it and we sent our demands to government and we ask them because we gave them a practical and holistic approach in which they can be able to fixed these things.

This rally sincerely when it get to protest the government will feel the heat. We say let the poor breath, how do we go about that? We have very simple template for them to follow it because we know this system and understand the system. The sector I’m coming from is the most very hit by these policies but they’re going behind criticizing this template.

Instead government went behind to obtain Court injunction restraining Labour from going on strike. And we say no problem, we are not going on strike but let everybody who feel he is being suffocated by the policies of the government that want to breath should come out let us protest, is not about NLC or TUC but about Nigerians, let us breath and breath together, this is our country.

.Imo NLC Joined Nationwide Anti Oil Subsidy Removal Protest

Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Wednesday joined the protest against the removal of the oil subsidy which has subjected Nigeriàns to untold hardship

The workers converged at the Asumpta Cathedral Owerri, walked with their placards, through the control, Warehouse, bank road and got to the entrance of the government House Owerri

With their placards, banners and NLC insignia to convey their message , the workers accused the federal government of insensitivity by the removal of the subsidy on fuel without .

According to the workers, President Tinubu is insensitive to the plights of the Nigerian workers and the masses

Speaking journalists during the protest, the chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), Imo State University chapter, Odinaka Ejiogu, flayed the federal Government for its inability to make life comfortable for the Nigerian

He wondered why the refineries in the country can not be put to work for the interest of the people

Ejiogu however asked the federal government to immediately bring out palliative for workers that would drastically address the challenges.

In her own contribution, the chairperson of NLC in Imo State, Ada Echebime, urged the federal government to reverse all its policies which were affecting the Nigerian workers so badly

She noted, ” workers were no longer affording the prices of fuel and commodities and the living conditions of workers is in a terrible condition ”

Also speaking, the chairperson of of Trade Union Congress in the state, Georgina Onyemachi, said that the workers had dropped their vehicles at homes because of the hike in the price of fuel in the country.

The president of the Senior Academic Staff Union Association, Alvan Ikoku federal College of Education chapter, Ebere Obioma, said that the Federal Government was treating the workers without respect.

He frowned at the Federal Government for not being able to pick backlog of salary arrears, bonuses and wages owned the workers.

In Asaba, Business and social activities in Delta state yesterday suffered some hitches following a large scale protest prompted by the hardship imposed on Nigerians by the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

The protesters, comprising members of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, matched from Labour House through Nnebisi road to Government House, with a solidarity song, lamenting the hardship the removal of subsidy had caused workers in the state.

The state NLC Chairman, Mr Goodluck Ofobruku lamented that workers in Delta state spent over 70 percent of their salaries on transportation.

He said, “We are spending over 70 percent of our salaries on transportation alone, prince of food has escalated in the market, no money for health care not alone to talk about school fees for our children

“Four refinaries in the country are not working and Government is destroying the boys who refined fuel locally in our communities instead of legalizing them.

“Governor should come to table and workout the palliative to the well-being of the people in the state and not just palliative to political appointees”

The Senior Policy Adviser to the governor, Mr Solomon funkekeme who address the protesters, applauded them for the manner the protest was conducted.

He said, “The issue you raised is very important and you know that Delta State government is yet have executive council.

“Labour is an Integra part of government and assured you that after the cabinet is set up, government will invite labour in a roundtable and discuss the issue of palliative and others”

Also, the protest organized by the Taraba State Chapter of the labour comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), against the hike in price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol), recorded a large turnout, as workers troop to Government House, Jalingo, demanding for the reversal of anti-people policies.

The workers drawn from Labour Union affiliates, converged at the Labour Sectariat as early as 7am.

Addressing the workers at the government house gate, Taraba state governor, Dr. Agbu Kefa appreciate the workers and assured them that issues of their wages would be looked into.

He said that he will roll out palliative to reduce hardship of the people.

“I will roll out my administration’s palliative strategies to alleviate the effect of fuel subsidy removal next week.

“I have already instructed the secretary to the government of the state (SGS), to invite both labour leaders, marketers, road transport workers and school head teachers for a round table meeting to strategize on how the palliative idea would impact on the poor masses.

“Let me appeal to labour unions to be patient and ask relevant questions on how the plan palliative would impact the poor masses.

“I wish to also appeal to Nigerians to be patient about the fuel subsidy removal and ask relevant questions about how the plan palliative would impact positively on the lives of the poor masses – he said.

“I wish to disclose here that my palliative strategies would be rollout next week to alleviate the effect of fuel subsidy remover for Tarabans.

“I have already instructed the SGS to invite both labour leaders, marketers, road transport workers and school head teachers for a round table meeting to strategize on how the palliative idea would impact on the poor masses – he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of NLC in Taraba State, Comrade Peter Jediel, called on government to do everything possible to reduce the hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as Petrol and high cost of living.

“All we need is a living wage, government should do everything to reduce cost of living and transportation”

“The so called minimum wage has become nothing, Nigerians must breathe.

“This protest march is against the ruling class, that we can no longer put food on our table, we can no longer transport ourselves from one place to the other, as a result of high price of petrol”

“We as Nigerian workers are telling the government to do the right thing.

On his part, the Taraba State State Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Sule Abasu, appreciated the governor for settling salaries of Local government staff and Teachers.

“Local government staff and Teachers were without salaries for months, but with your coming, they and their families are rejoicing.

He call on the governor to look into their demands with a view to solving them.

According to NLC/TUC, their demands are as follows:

March for survival of Nigeria and Nigerians Nigerians say no to anti people policies

FG should adopt CNG as alternative to fuel FG: Why protect subsidy criminals???

Increase in fuel price = Increase in poverty and criminality

N8, 000:00 palliative to households: An insult to Nigerians • We call on FG, to implement people centered agreements reached with Organised Labour

Incessant increase in fuel price responsible for inflation, poverty and unemployment

. We condemn increase in school fees

Increase in School fees will cause increase numbers of out of school children

NNPCL a private company should not determine fuel price for us

We protest against suppression of and suffering of the Nigerian People.

Hunger and poverty do not know any tribe, religion, party, or geo political arrangement.

.Osun NLC, CSOs say Tinubu’s policies insensitive to masses, demand reversal

There was obstruction of vehicular movement in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Wednesday morning as members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Civil Societies and labour unions in the state trooped to protest.

The protesters moved from Freedom Park to Olaiya Flyover, after which they headed to Aregbesola/Ogo-Oluwa area chanting solidarity songs.

Our correspondent observed tight security as the demonstrators occupied a side of the road, leaving the other side for vehicles.

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition Chairman, Comrade Waheed Lawal lamented the nation’s hardship under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged members of the public to jointly stand against the unpleasant policies of the federal government.

On the banners and placards sighted had the inscriptions –Rally against Commercialisation of education, economic hardship, hike in fuel price, hike in electricity tariff, insecurity, non-provision of palliatives; Mr President you are suffocating the poor; the poor are not breathing.

Also speaking, the state chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Adekola Adewale said since the inception of President Tinubu’s administration, Nigerians have been suffering.

He condemned the immediate removal of fuel subsidy without putting in place necessary measures to cushion the adverse effect noting that the government is insensitive to the plight of the poor masses.

He called for the immediate reversal of government’s harsh policies to make life better for the people.

Protest: Your demands’ll be transmitted to Tinubu, Lagos govt tells organized labour

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Lagos State converged at under Bridge Ikeja marched down to Lagos Assembly which resulted in heavy traffic along Awolowo Way

The organised Labour is of the opinion that the President Bola Tinubu administration is “paying lip service to the plight of Nigerians.”

Heavy security was noticed around Alausa Secretariat and the State House of Assembly in a bid to ensure peaceful protest.

The Deputy President of NLC, Adewale Adeyanju led hundreds of the workers on the streets.

The workers commended the State Governor over the 25 percent reduction of BRT bus fares, but appealed to the Governor to give cash to workers to cushion the suffering over the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat assured the workers tst the charter of demands will be made available to the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for onward transmission to President Bola Tinubu.

He also believed that the ongoing discussion between Federal Government and organized labour would yield positive results.

Hamzat appealed to the workers to conduct themselves peacefully, saying Goverment would look into their demands .

.Fix local refineries to cater for domestic consumption, NLC tells FG

.’Tinubu’s policies insensitive to masses, demand reversal of petrol price hike’.

The Nigeria Labour Congress NLC on Wednesday urged the Federal Government of Nigeria FGN to as a matter of urgent national importance fix local refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna in order to be able to carter for domestic fuel consumption.

The National president of NLC, Joe Ajaero made this demand amongst five others during a peaceful protest the Labour Congress took to the National Assembly complex, Abuja on Wednesday to express its position on the removal of subsidy on petrol.

Ajaero further urged government to go after parties associated with corruption such as invoicing, under delivery of petroleum products, over estimation of national capacity, crude oil swaps and smuggling to make them to account for the actions.

He said, “we are concerned that no government acting reasonably leaves its national currency to forces of the market, government so-called merger of exchange rates even when it has nothing to export than crude oil raised our debt stock to N81 trillion from N72 trillion and puts enormous pressure on local manufacturing capacity utilisation. It also impacts negatively on the cost of locally produced goods and services as a lot of inputs are imported”.

Advising the federal government to address the raging revenue crisis, the NLC ask them to deal decisively with crude oil theft and tax the rich progressively stressing that it is time for the rich to make sacrifices as the poor have done enough in the sense that there is nothing more to give.

While calling on the need to support poor and vulnerable Nigerians through structured and comprehensive social protection, the Labour Congress said there must be comprehensive government support for education and health sectors instead of commercialising them.

Other demands as captured by the labour leader in his statement are: Immediate implementation in good faith of the resolutions with Congress jointly signed with government and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Immediate reversal of all anti-poor policies of government including the recent hike in PMS price, school fees and VAT.

Release of eight month withheld salaries of university lecturers and workers.

Immediate inauguration of the presidential steering committee and sub-committees as agreed in previous communications.

To put a stop to inhuman actions and policies of government.

Moreover, the House Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Price Increase has said that it is in support of the recommendation of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria IPMAN on the approval of funds by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN for the commencement of Compressed Natural Gas CNG system in the transportation sector.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon.Babajimi Benson told journalists at a press briefing after the committee’s engagement with the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority NMDPRA that the Compressed Natural Gas CNG idea exposed by IPMAN is a good option for the fuel crisis.

He further stated that there should be increase in workers wages for them to be able to breathe a breath of fresh air adding that the oil sector stakeholders must work assiduous to ensure that the fuel crisis does not lead to suffocation of the citizens.

At the hearing, the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer CEO’s representatives Kalu Ukoha said that there are three determinants of fuel price viz: international price of crude, foreign exchange and cost of freight.

He said that in the recent past these three had been in the upward trajectory and outside the control of the agency.

He also advised the government to ensure that something is done to ramp up the country’s refining capacity for local consumption of petroleum products.

Earlier in its intervention on the matter, the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN said that there is likelihood of stability in the price of petroleum products if the country’s currency exchange rate is maintained stable for a period of four months.

A representative of the CBN Governor and Principal Manager Operations Mr Osagie Clement told the House Committee that the price of petroleum products is going to be stable in the long run if the nation maintain a certain quantity of production at a given point in time