Fuel subsidy removal made funds available for FG, states to function effectively– Sen. Eze

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Information and Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone, Senator Kenneth Eze, has defended the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government (FG) noting that it has made funds available for the FG and states to function effectively.

Eze stated this at his home town, Ohaigbo Amagu in Ezza South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state during his one year constituency briefing and presentation of agricultural and empowerment items to his constituents.

The Senator said, though the effects of the subsidy might be hard, its overall benefits would soon be acknowledged by the citizens of the country.

“The removal was an unavoidable measure to prevent the government from running out of resources.

“States in particular could not have seen funds to run its operations if the subsidy was not removed. I join other leaders in the country to urge the citizens to be patient”.

He explained that the economic problems Nigeria is facing currently did not begin with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but had built up for several years.

“Nigerians should know that the leaders feel their pains but with time, the policies of the present administration would manifest fully and things would be better.

“It takes a courageous and responsive government to take endearing economic policies which would not only correct the mistakes of the past but would secure the citizens’s future”.

Eze during the briefing, distributed over 1000 bags of fertilizer to farmers across the four LGAs which make up his constituency, assuring them of continued provision of democratic dividends.

He explained that the recent nationwide protest affected the transportation of the fertilizer from the depot in the North ahead of the event,but assured that as more of the fertilizers arrive the State, more farmers would benefit.

He noted that 220 bags of fertilizer was allocated to Ezza North, LGA, 220 to Ezza South, 400 to Ikwo, and 320 to Ishielu LGAs.

“I have made a financial allocation of N10 million to ease the transportation of the fertilizer to your various wards.”

Senator Eze further said: “I have played pivotal roles in the passage of five significant bills in the National Assembly, co-sponsored several other important bills and stopped the passage of bills detrimental to my constituents’ interest.

“I have facilitated the employment of over fifty Ebonyi people in the federal civil service as part of ongoing efforts to combat unemployment in the state,”.

He thanked the State Governor, Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, for fostering unity and adhering to the people’s charter of needs manifesto, noting that the governor would always have his support and that of his constituents.

“We wouldn’t have gotten our share of his magnanimity if not for the unity he entrenched in the state, as he created an enabling environment that allows leaders serve their people effectively,”

The Chairman of the Association of Local Government Of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Chief Moses Ogbdo- Ali Nome, commended the senator for his magnanimity towards his constituents, noting that such was the hallmark of effective representation.

“The people are yearning for good governance from their leaders and would always appreciate those who enhance their wellbeing especially in these hard times,”.

Mrs Jane Igboke, a beneficiary at the event, thanked the senator and pledged to judiciously utilise the items in her farming endeavour.

Other Stakeholders who spoke at the event including a business Mogul,Arc. Christian Asaga, Deputy Principal Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Hon Ereke, former Commissioner for Local Government, Hon Celestine Nwali, Commissioner for Rural Development in Ebonyi State, Barrister Ikeuwa Omebe, Commissioner for Environment in the State, Hon Victor Chukwu, Council Chairman of Ikwo LGA, Barrister Sunday Nwankwo, Council Chairman of Ishielu LGA, Dr Obinna Onwe, among others, commended Senator Eze for offering effective representation to the people of the zone and assured of their support.