Fuel subsidy payment: Reps summon finance minister, Sahara Energy CEO, others

.You can’t speak to us, Reps tell director of finance.

.As Senate gives NIMASA 48 hrs to tender documents on payment of $5m to law firm

Jonas Ezieke and Adekunle Adesuji, Abuja

The Special Ad-hoc Committee on Petroleum Products Subsidy Regime in Nigeria of the House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer CEO of Shahra Energy Resources Ltd and other heads of government agencies to appear within one week unfailingly.

This happened as the probe panel had rejected the representation of the Minister by the Director of Home Finance Mr Steve Okon at a public hearing organized by the House on the matter at the National Assembly.

Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee Hon.Almustapha Aliyu issued the summon at the rescheduled investigation of the House on the payment of subsidy to oil marketing companies and government agencies by the Ministry where the official were invited.

In a ruling, he said that the Minister is given Tuesday August 16, 2022 being exactly one week from today to appear before the committee with relevant documents on susbisy payment by the Ministry of Finance to oil marketers.

He said that the Ministry is expected to compile all the requested information on total amount of money released as subsidy payment from the consolidated revenue fund of the federation, the benefitiaries,and amount paid monthly.

While acknowledging the receipt of a letter dated August 2,202 by the Minister asking for excuse and representation by the Director of Home Finance Mr Okon, the committee helsman said he ‘ll santction the top invot d officials if they fail to attend the invitation.

While appearing before the probe panel the Director of Home Finance of the Ministry Mr Steven Okon said that the Ministry is still complaining the names of the benefitiaries and amount of subsidy payment to government entities as companies.

He asked that the committee gives the Ministry an extension of time to enable it complile all the requested information.

However, Most of the lawmaker as Hon Ben Kalu, Hon.Mark Gbillah and Hon.Jonathan Gaza hehemently rejected the representation of the Minister by the officer saying that he does have the authorisation of the Minister to speak to the panel.

Moreover, the House panel had also summoned the Chief Executive Officer CEO of Sahara Energy Resources Ltd to appear before it on the same date unfailingly.

The Committee Chairman Hon Aliyu while ruling on the matter haven rejected the representation of the company chief executive by a staffer said the CEO should appear with the documents of the company’s incorporation with its subsidiaries at Corporate Affairs Commission CAC.

Also invited by the committee are CEOs of Britannia-U Ltd, Matrix Energy, Duke Oil Ltd, ENI Nigeria Ltd, Peculiar Energy Ltd and Petrogas Ltd.among others.

Meanwhile, Senate Public Account Committee (SPAC) on Tuesday gave 48 hours ultimatum to Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to show document involving payment of $5 million legal fees for Service not render .

The Panel had invited the management of NIMASA to explain why the $5 million was paid for Service not rendered .

At the resumption of the Committee meeting on the issue on Tuesday, the representative of NIMASA, Olamide Olusanya told Panel that the matter is in court

But, the Committee rejected the submission and asked the agency to make presentation on the information at their disposal on the payment of legal fees to the law firm.

The Official of the NIMASA told the lawmakers that the Agency was directed by then Attorney General of the Federation to pay $5 million for the legal fees.

The Chairman of the Committee however asked the representative of NIMASA to present any letter Mandating the agency to pay $5 million for legal fees.

Responding to whether the Presidency directed the agency to pay the legal fees, the representative of the NIMASA Managing Director said there is no such letter adding that they only have any letter from the Senior Special Assistant to President on Administration authorising the payment.

The Chairman therefore ordered the agency to present documents relating to the payment by Thursday this week before the Committee will take final decision on the matter.

He said, ” We need the details of the payment, you go back to your archives and bring it out ”

Another member of the Committee, Senator Abdullahi Danbaba said there is no basis for.making that payment adding that the money should be recovered from the law from the law firm.

The Chairman also added , ” let us know the transaction between you AGF before you paid the money.”

The Committee had invited NIMASA up to three times for the explanation on the payment of $5 million as professional fee and details of $9.3 billion loss by the Federal government, but the agency declined the invitation.

In the report of the Auditor General’s sighted by our correspondent revealed that all efforts by the Auditor Of the Federation to see the details of $9.3 billion loss by the Federal government for through scrutiny was not granted by NIMASA.

According to AuGF report, the money was paid from Zenith Bank (UK) , dollar account.

The query reads, “Audit observed that the agency engaged the service of a legal firm through a letter with reference number NIMASA/DG/KP/2014/001, dated 24th January 2014 for the intelligence based tracking of global movement of Nigerian Hydro-Carbon and recovery of loss by the Federal Government of Nigeria in the sum of USD9.3billion between 2013 and 2014, with a start-off cost of USD5million and 5% of all sums recovered.

“Payment instruction with reference number NIMASA/2007/DFS/WJ/5.500/VOL.11/341 dated April 2014 showed that the firm was paid the sum of $4,523,809.52 (Four million five hundred and twenty three thousand eight hundred and nine dollar fifty two cents only) net as professional fees from Zenith Bank (UK) Dollar account.

“The naira equivalent of this amount was N741,904,761.28 at an exchange rate of N164 to a dollar as of that date.

” No evidence of recovery of either part or the entire sum of the 9.3 Billion US Dollars was presented as at the time of the Periodic Check in February 2018, despite the huge amount of money already paid to this effect.

“It is instructive to note that details of the transaction leading to the loss of USD9.3billion to the Federal Government which only came to audit attention through the review of the letter from the agency to the legal firm so as to ascertain what could have transpired, resulting in such a huge loss were not presented for audit.

“Ordinarily, the firm should have deducted its fees from the amounts recovered for the FGN, and not receive fees in advance in lieu of the recoveries.

” Audit is concerned that payments was made for service not rendered and this may be a deliberate attempt to divert government funds for personal use.

“The Director-General is required to justify the payment for service not rendered, failing which the sum of N741,904,761.28 should be recovered from the legal firm and paid into the CRF, forwarding evidence of payment to the Public Account Committees of the National Assembly and to the Office of Auditor-General for the Federation for verification. Sanctions stated in FR 3104 should apply. He is also required to provide details of the transaction(s) leading to the loss of 9.3 Billion US Dollars for thorough scrutiny.”