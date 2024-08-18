Fuel scarcity hits Lagos, Abuja as NNPC asks Nigerians to shun panic buying

Fuel queues have resurfaced in several parts of Lagos and the Federal capital territory Abuja, as some filling stations are not selling the product while black marketers have taken advantage of the situation to do brisk business.

Daily Champion gathered that in some areas of the state, motorists were spotted in the queues that snaked into the streets. The development caused gridlock around filling stations.

A litre of the product now sells for between N800-N1,000 in some filling stations, a move that has resulted in an increase in the cost of transportation

The situation is not limited to Lagos and FCT but Some states in the northern region have experienced persistent scarcity of the product.

Checks by our correspondent on Sunday in Lagos revealed that most filling stations along Ikorodu Road were not selling.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) and NIPCO at Fadeyi Bus-Stop and Conoil at Airport road had long queues.

In other areas like Bank Anthony, only Total, Northwest, and NNPCL stations were open, each with long queues, while the Mobil Station at Salami Shaibu in Somolu Metropolis, closed due to chaotic scenes caused by commercial vehicles.

Illegal fuel hawkers were spotted along Ikorodu Road, Maryland, Gbagada, and Ogba, taking advantage of the situation.

Motorists and commuters expressed frustration over the fuel shortage, which has led to long queues and a significant increase in transport fares across Lagos.

Chuks Edwin, a banker, told NAN that the scarcity had caused persistent traffic jams around fuel stations on Ikorodu Road and in Ikeja, with motorists queuing for hours to refuel at the few stations still dispensing fuel.

Edwin noted that the queues had been growing since last Wednesday and urged the government to address the issue to ease the movement of workers and residents in Lagos.

“Some petrol stations that dispensed fuel sold it at prices ranging from N618 to N800 per litre, depending on the area, leading to an increase in transport costs,” Edwin said.

Jimoh Saka, a bus driver at the Ileja Bus Stop in Bariga, lamented the struggle to obtain fuel, justifying the fare hike from N200 to N300 for trips from Bariga to Onipan.

“The increase in transport costs is not our fault. We sleep at petrol stations just to buy fuel and continue our business.

“Things are hard, and people should understand it is not our fault,” Saka explained.

Another driver, Gbenga Saliu, expressed frustration over the stress of waiting in long queues, stating, “It’s seriously stressful.”

“If you’re not patient in the queue, you end up buying from the black market at over N1,200 per litre or from some stations that sell at N800 or N700 per litre,” he added.

In a swift reaction the situation, Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd clarified in a statement on Sunday that the company regrets the tightness in fuel supply witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT, which is as a result of distribution challenges.

He further urges motorists to shun panic buying as it is working round the clock with relevant stakeholders to restore normalcy.

. Company not owing $6.8bn –Mgt

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has clarified that it is not indebted to international oil traders to the tune of $6.8bn

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd made the clarification in a statement made available to Daily Champion

According to the statement ‘’The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has been drawn to a media report that the company is indebted to international oil traders to the tune of $6.8bn and that it has not remitted revenues to the Federation Account since January, among other allegations.

Consequently, the following clarifications have become necessary:

That NNPC Ltd. does not owe the sum of $6.8bn to any international trader(s). In the oil trading business, transactions are carried out on credit, and so it is normal to owe at one point or the other. But NNPC Ltd., through its subsidiary, NNPC Trading, has many open trade credit lines from several traders. The company is paying its obligations of related invoices on a first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis.

It is not correct to say that NNPC Ltd. has not remitted any money to the Federation Account since January. NNPC Ltd. and all its subsidiaries remit their taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) regularly. This is in addition to payments of CIT to road contractors under the Road Investment Tax Credit Scheme. In all, NNPC Ltd. is the largest contributor to the tax revenue shared every month at the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

On the issue of quality/quantity fiscalization of imported petroleum products, NNPC Ltd. has no role whatsoever as it is not a regulator. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which is the relevant regulatory agency in charge of such issues, is an independent body and does not report to the NNPC Ltd.

That NNPC Ltd. is not averse to inquiries by the media into issues on and around its operations before dissemination to the public either through the print or electronic channels of communication as the company will, always, gladly take the opportunities to state the facts of the subject matter(s). This is in line with the company’s commitment to the Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence (TAPE) philosophy as emplaced by the Mele Kyari-led management since stepping into the saddle in 2019.