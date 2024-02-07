Fuel Queues: There is no supply issue, stop panic buying, NNPCL tells motorists

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has said that Nigerians should not panic as regards fuel supply in the country, stating that there is no supply issue.

“The recent tightness experienced in certain areas was due to a brief distribution issue in Lagos, which has since been resolved,” the NNPCL stated.

The NNPC Limited made this statement against the background that queues have started building up in Lagos. Also, some oil marketers are saying that they don’t understand what is happening because they have not been able to get supplies from the NNPCL. The NNPCL is the sole supplier of Premium Motor Spirit or Petrol.

Daily Champion noticed queues in some filling stations in Lagos on monday this week. The queues in many filling stations became more pronounced on Monday and Tuesday. Some filling stations don’t have supplies at all.

The NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said: “We are pleased to confirm that there are no supply issues, and our products remain readily available. The recent tightness experienced in certain areas was due to a brief distribution issue in Lagos, which has since been resolved.