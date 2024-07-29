Fuel queues persist in Lagos as a litre costs N750

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol has resurfaced in some parts of Lagos State leading to the emergence of black marketers on the high ways.

Consequently, many motorists and commuters once again experienced hard times as petrol sold at N750 per litre at some filling stations.

The scarcity resulted into long queues especially at filling stations that sold below N620 per litre.

Our correspondent who went round some parts of the metropolis and suburb of Lagos on Sunday noticed the resurgence of black marketers who sold a litre at N1,000.

Speaking with our correspondent at Ajao Estate, along Airport Road a tricyclist, who simply identified himself as Charlie said he had to resort to black market due to the scarcity.

Charlie added that he has been buying from black marketers for more than a week.

Kehinde Oseni, along the same axis said, “Look at us, referring to his colleagues, we only trust Mobil in this area. Mobil sells at N618 and the metering is good but we can’t wait for long hours.”

While corroborating Oseni, Obiano Samuel stated that the prices were very high and most of the filling stations did not even provide appropriate metering system.

Anietie Udoh, also a motorist said the situation was pathetic, “We buy as high as N700 per litre in this area.”

Our correspondent observed long queues at Mobil along Airport Road which was selling at N618 per litre Sunday evening.

However, Conoil which is directly opposite Mobil filling station, sold a litre of petrol at N619 but lesser queues were observed there.

While speaking with one of the buyers, Mr Simon, lamented that he waited for three hours before he could buy the fuel.

Black marketers were seen with jerry cans filled with petrol along the expressways and hinterlands coming to the rescue of motorists and drivers who would not endure long queues at filling stations.

As at 3:15pm, fuel was sold at N750 at MRS filling station, Old Abeokuta Road, Alagbado, Lagos. It was observed that TotalEnergies, NNPC at Oko-Oba, as well as Conoil in Agege were not selling as the time of filling this report.

But NNPC, Mobil, Conoil in Agege were seen attending to motorists Sunday afternoon at Old Abeokuta Road, Agege.

However, there was no sale at AP along Airport Road around 4pm on Sunday.

At Conoil, Ikeja Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway was selling as at press time.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has revealed that the situation is due to tightness in petroleum supply and distribution being encountered in some parts of Lagos and the FCT as a result of hitch in the discharge operations of some vessels.

Meanwhile, queues resurfaced in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring states such as Nasarawa and Niger States.

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., made this known on Saturday in a statement while reacting to the current queues and scarcity being witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT.

It will be recalled that queues started building up at fuel stations in the FCT on Friday, as motorists were seen lining up at various fuel stations, while some have remained shut.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT is as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels,” Soneye said.

He said the Company was working round the clock with all stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normalcy in the operations.

