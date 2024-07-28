Fuel queues due to tightness in petroleum supply, distribution says NNPCL

As fuel queues resurface in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring states such as Nasarawa and Niger States, the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has revealed that the situation is due to tightness in petroleum supply and distribution being encountered in some parts of Lagos and the FCT as a result of hitch in the discharge operations of some vessels.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) says the tightness in fuel supply and distribution is caused by a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels.

Mr Olufemi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., made this known on Saturday in a statement while reacting to the current queues and scarcity being witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT.

It will be recalled that queues started building up at fuel stations in the FCT on Friday, as motorists were seen lining up at various fuel stations, while some have remained shut.

“The NNPC Ltd. wishes to state that the tightness in fuel supply and distribution witnessed in some parts of Lagos and the FCT is as a result of a hitch in the discharge operations of a couple of vessels,” Soneye said.

He said the Company was working round the clock with all stakeholders to resolve the situation and restore normalcy in the operations.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng