Fuel price hike: Ajadi carpets NNPC……Says it can’t turn country’s inheritance to personal property

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has reacted angrily to the alleged increase of Petroleum Motor Spirits, (PMS) pump price by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Limited on Tuesday morning, saying NNPC does not own Nigeria.

It would be recalled that two days ago, the NNPC Limited cried out that the burden of petrol price has pushed it into over $6 billion debt.

The NNPC, Limited on Tuesday morning increased its pump price of fuel from N617 per liter to N897 per litre. This is an increase of over 45 per cent.

However, Ajadi in a statement he issued and made available to the media yesterday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the NNPC to order, saying few people cannot be toying with lives of millions of Nigerians.

He particularly said the NNPC management as presently constituted should be dissolved, telling President Tinubu that the NNPC led by Mele Kyari, has a sinister agenda which must quickly be aborted.

“I used this medium to call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the NNPC to order. Oil is our inheritance, and few people who are currently managing the NNPC do not own our joint inheritance. So, it should not be allowed to toy with our lives.

“President Tinubu should beware and checkmate the sinister agenda of Kyari-led NNPC. The management has turned itself to the owner of our crude oil and the refined products. Nigerians will not take that nonsense.

“Mr President, use your good offices to revert the pump price of PMS to its old price. Don’t allow saboteurs to tarnish your good image and that of your government.

“You can remember, Mr President, when former President Goodluck Jonathan removed subsidy and increased PMS’ price from N96 to about N180, you and well-meaning Nigerians protested, why now killing price while you are in the helms of affairs.

“Who gave the NNPC power to unilaterally increase pump price of fuel. The President as Minister of Petroleum should act fast to save Nigeria from collapsing”, Ajadi said.

