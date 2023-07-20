Fuel hike: Osun CSOs decry economic hardship, threaten mass protest

.Give Tinubu 7-day ultimatum

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC), an umbrella body of pressure groups in Osun State has threatened to organise a massive protest if the Federal Government does not address the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Reacting to the recent fuel subsidy removal, naira float and other reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, the coalition stressed the need to hasten the promised palliative for the citizens.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Correspondents Chapel in Osogbo, the state capital on Thursday, Chairman of OCSC, Comrade Waheed Lawal recommended a pause in interest rate hikes to relieve the pressures on economic agents.

Lawal urged the government to implement fiscal measures such as reducing or removing the tax on basic food items to protect the most vulnerable as well as spur demand side growth.

He noted that the civil societies coalitions will lead mass of the people out on the street for a protest if the government fails to resolve all issues with one week.

His words, “Dear friends, the last few months have not been pleasant for majority of Nigerians. Hitherto, Nigerians have been struggling to survive.

“However, the subsidy removal, naira devaluation, and the implementation of a value-added tax on diesel imports are causing further spikes in the prices of goods and exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis in Africa’s biggest economy.

“It is getting difficult daily for Nigerians, especially with the recent petrol subsidy removal and naira float and other reforms the Tinubu’s led-government is doing.

“As civil society organisations, we take cognizance of the ride of the people by the government and the seeming insult of the people by the so called intention of payment of N8000 to the poor people of this nation.

“While we commend the ongoing negotiations between the government and the labour force, we are particularly bothered by the fate of ordinary Nigerians who feel more, the pain of the policies, than the civil servants that have hope.

“The ordinary Nigerians are the most hit of the current economic hardship. They are hopeless in an administration with renewed hope mantra.

“The recent hike in cost of fuel is damning. People of Osun State particularly trek and those that have vehicles can’t even afford to fuel them for use. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not drain Nigerians’ blood for reform or development of any form.

“We wish to state that while we demand speedy response from the federal government on the roll out of palliative to cushion effect of the removal of subsidy and biting economic reality, we also demand that the Osun State government go beyond empathy and promises to rolling out measures to make life liveable for the people as several other states of the federation has done.

“Without intention to threaten, we want to state categorically that failure for the issues raised above to be looked into between now and the next one week, and the needful done, we shall be leading the mass of the people out on the street for a protest and nothing shall deter us till we achieve victory since that seems to be one language that the government understands.

“We appeal to our people to remain calm and resilient with hope that these pains shall bring forth joy and Nigeria shall rise again.”