Fuel hike: NLC calls on Nigerians to prepare for coalition of the oppressed, suffering

…blames courts over injunction

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Worried by the difficult situation that Nigerians are presently going through as a result of the hike in the pump price of the petroleum product, following the removal of fuel subsidy by president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on all Nigerians to get ready to join hands with it, as it begins preparation to build a coalition of all Nigerian people; from the North to the South and from the East to the West.

It said the action would be a coalition of the suffering, oppressed and deprived where everyone will be a leader and everyone will be a follower.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, while speaking at the Closing Ceremony of 2023 Rain School of Nigeria Labour Congress in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state between the 17th and 21st of July, 2023, said the time has come for Nigerians to take their destinies into their hands by resisting any anti people’s policy from the government.

He said: “Hunger and poverty transcend ethnic and religious boundaries and it is our collective and indeed civic duty to save ourselves and our nation from the clutches of these mindless policies.

“Nigerians must disregard the state sponsored rallies aimed at further enslaving us. These rallies are clear reminders of the Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha movement days and truly forces us to reminiscence the days of the bespectacled dictator who ran roughshod over our nation and trampled upon all known democratic and civil rights of the citizens and workers.

“As we brace for another round of struggle for the emancipation of our people and ourselves, we call on all of us who have attended this year’s programme to take charge and provide leadership in their various constituencies so that together, we can generate the critical mass needed to compel this government to listen to the wishes of Nigerian people”.

He said the earlier strike action it prepared to embark upon over the sufferings inflicted on the people through anti people’s policy was stopped by government through courts injunction, stating that the congress is ready to battle government over such action henceforth.

“Comrades! Our earlier nationwide action was sabotaged by an abnormal injunction procured and served on us in unholy circumstances from the Courts by the Government.

“Whether this antics of manipulating the Courts to sabotage our collective resolve will work this time is going to be left in the hands of Nigerians and the seriousness with which they see the imminent peril which our lives are being subjected to.

“That is why we want Nigerian workers and Nigerian people to blame all our present sufferings, hardships and underdevelopment on the Courts.

“As we gird our loins with the lessons from our various discourses here and as we eagerly prepare for our various destinations in and out of Nigeria, we urge you not to remain forever as students.

“The success of this week can only be measured by what you are able to do with it and how you are able to impact lives and your different unions.

“Nietsche reminds us that the worst thing we can do to our teachers is to remain students forever!

“We therefore urge you to impart on others the lessons learnt here. Apply them and use it to change whatever platform or society that we come across. Be worthy ambassadors of this school and let the light that has been lit in you here shine brightly wherever you go and in whatever you do”.