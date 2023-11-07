Fubara vs Wike: More groups back Fubara, urge him to use constitutional mandate

.Call for redeployment of Rivers’ CP, DCP

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

More youth groups in Rivers State have thrown their weights behind Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the political crisis that rocked the state on Monday, 30th of November, 2023 after some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly attempted to impeach the governor.

The situation which raised a lot of dust in the state, saw Rivers people across party lines, divided among themselves, some for the governor and some for the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The latest group to condemn the attack on the governor was a coalition of Rivers youths under the aegis of Rivers Liberation Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations.

The group in a press conference in Port Harcourt at the weekend declared their unalloyed support for Governor Fubara, stressing that they could no longer stand and watch the intimidation against the Governor from some political actors in the state.

The youths also called for immediate redeployment of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Emeka and the DCP Operations for their roles in the crisis that rocked the state.

Convener of Ogoni Development Drive, Comrade Solomon Lenu, condemned what he described a overbearing attitude of the FCT Minister towards public office holders in the state, demanding an end to the trend in the state.

Lenu regretted that, Governor Fubara, members of the State House of Assembly and all political office holders in the state cannot carry out any function without the approval of the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

He said, “As members of Rivers Liberation Coalition of NGO’s, we are no longer comfortable with what is happening in Rivers State, wherein the Executive Governor of Rivers State and members of Rivers State House of Assembly has conscripted into not performing their executive and legislative functions without approval from the honourable Minister of the FCT, his Excellency Nyesom Wike.

“We cannot fold our arms and watch our dear Governor continue to die in silence and shame, hence we have decided to rise up to help our Governor to have a breath of fresh air having been surrounded by almost all officials of the immediate past administration who are there to monitor and give vital and classified state information to their paymaster who thinks that he can pocket Rivers State.”

“It is no longer news that the executive Governor of Rivers State Sir Siminalayi Fubara was served with an impeachment notice on 30th October, 2023, barely five months into office and this is the first time in the history of Nigeria and Africa at large that such would be happening.

“This is as a result of total control and concessioning of the state powers into the hands of one man called Nyesom Wike, the honourable Minister of the FCT.”

On his part, President General, Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership, Bar. Chizy Enyi, urged the Governor to be more proactive and take charge of the state with the mandate given to him by the people.

Enyi who described the political crisis that led to burning of the Hallowed chambers of the state assembly, among other developments las week, as a result of the feud between Governor Fubara and Wike, as unfortunate.

“We have seen that truly the Governor is not much in charge because the Governor said directly that there were attacks directly to his life and that was when he was at the Rivers State House of Assembly complex and we ask one pertinent question, how many of the state exco members did you see joining the Governor to that place.

“If the Governor is in charge, why none of his Commissioners were there with him, where is the Attorney-General when the life of the Governor was threatened, the duty of the state is to protect lives and property and the Attorney-General is the Chief law officer of the state. What has the Attorney-General said on this assembly rascality.

“How many Local Government Chairmen did you see there that day that followed the Governor on sympathy grounds. How many has condemned what has happened since Monday, that is to tell you that Governor Sim Fubara is truly not in charge.

“That is why the youths of Rivers State came out to say we are supporting him, imagine if not for the youths, in fact the dastard nature of what Martins Amaehwule led House of Assembly wanted to do was even to impeach the Governor the same day without due process.

“We are not fighting Nyesom Wike or anybody, we are only supporting the Governor to rise up to expectations, Rivers youths are with him, he shouldn’t continue to die in silence and shame because one man came to say he made Sim Fubara the Governor.”

President General, Ijaw Wari World-wide, Sommina Wokoma, on his part called on the Inspector General of Police to redeploy the state Commissioner of Police and his Deputy over their roles in the crisis that rocked the state assembly and the attack of the Governor.

He disagreed with claims by the governor that the tension in the state caused Fubara and Wike was a family affair.

“The Inspector General of Police should without further delay redeploy the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, for their direct attack on the office of the Governor of Rivers State.

“They said it is a family affair, if it is a family affair, the family have a way of handling issues, impeachment should have been the very last option.”