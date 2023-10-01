Fubara urge Rivers people to support, pray for Tinubu

.We ‘ll get there but let us continue supporting our leaders – Kefas

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

As Nigeria commemorate her 63rd independence anniversary celebration, Governor Siminalayi Fubara has called on the people of Rivers State to support and pray for President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to succeed in office.

Governor Fubara, made the call on Sunday, October 1st, during an Interdenominational Church Service in Port Harcourt to mark the nation’s 63rd Independence.

Fubara also described his emergence as Governor of Rivers State as an act of providence from God.

The Governor who stated that the Federal Government led by President Tinubu was doing its best for the betterment of the country said 63 years was still not enough for any country to fully develop.

He congratulated the people for their courage and resilience in surmount the odds and challenges on the journey to nationhood, insisting that the challenges faced by the nation required the commitment of not only the leaders at various levels of governance but also all Nigerians.

According to him, the country, despite the various challenges had recorded some significant breakthroughs in its journey, particularly in sustaining the democratic process.

“I want to say that the new administration at the centre, is doing its best, what we owe them is our prayers and support to achieve the Nigeria of our dream”, he said.

“I believe that for a country to develop, 63 years is still small, but even in all our struggles, challenges, there is still some take away, the take away can be seen in the way we have managed ourselves in the last 24 years, managing our democratic system”, he said

On his emergence as the governor of Rivers State following his victory at the 2023 governorship elections Fubara said, “I didn’t struggle to be governor of Rivers State, God made it possible by one way or the other.

“I strongly believe that because he had brought this responsibility upon me, he is going to lead me, He is going to make me succeed because He is God that never fails.”

The Governor reassured Rivers people that his administration is committed to fulfilling every promises made to them especially in security of lives and welfare of the people.

He charged traditional rulers to expose criminal elements in their domains as their contributions towards achieving the goal of protection of lives and property of all residents in the state.

He said: “On may 29th when we took our oath of office, we did promise the people that we will protect lives and properties, we will do everything we can within our powers to make life better for our people.

“We are doing that. We promise to consolidate and continue on the NEW Rivers vision, and to the glory of God we have not deviated from it, we may be experiencing some challenges, which is natural but we are still on course, we can assure you that at the end of the day, that reason for supporting us must be achieved.”

In his sermon the Anglican Bishop of Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Budu Wisdom Ihunwo said Nigerians should use the occasion of the 63rd Independence to reflect on the ideals of nationhood and be ready to amend their ways and make sacrifices to put the nation on the path of progress.

Similarly, Taraba State Governor, Dr. Kefas Agbu has call on Tarabans and Nigerians to keep supporting their leaders for the Country to it’s highest destination.

He said that the Nation has a lot to celebrate despite mixed reactions.

The Governor disclose this in his Broadcast to the people of Taraba State on the Nation’s 63 Independence anniversary celebration.

“My fellow Compatriots, I join you all in the celebration of this year’s Independence Anniversary of our dear Country, Nigeria.

“It is six decades and three years since we gained Independence, and the tag ‘Sovereign Nation-state’ from Britain.

“I know there are mixed reactions as to what we are celebrating at 63 but I must tell you that we have a lot to celebrate as well as a lot to do.

“We will get there but let us keep supporting our leaders.

He described Nigerians as great People, and that the Country is one of the most blessed Societies in the World.

“Our diversity remains our strength; our young People the treasure that can’t be abandoned when we talk of innovation and talents anywhere in the World.

“From Entertainment to Tech, Sports to Businesses; we are always at the forefront of unprecedented feats.

He pointed out that Nigeria is battling with surmountable menaces and that it is with only the cooperation of all Nigerians that the Nation will triumph adding that the future as a Nation-state is bright and prosperous.

“My dear Tarabans, let me use the Occasion to speak to you.

“I am ever committed to partnering with everyone who is ready; to make Taraba State better and safer, for all.

“As we work to kee MovingForward, let us remember to be our Brother’s keeper.

“I wish you a Happy 63rd Independence Anniversary.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

God bless the good People of Taraba State – he concluded.