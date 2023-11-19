Fubara promises tax reduction for investors to grow Rivers’ economy

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has promised to reduce tax payment for investors in the state.

Governor Fubara, made the promise while speaking during the unveiling ceremony of the third branch of HyperCity Supermarket at Ikoku Junction in Mile two Diobu, Port Harcourt Local Government Area of the state at the weekend.

He said the move was part of the government’s commitment to growing the economy of the state.

The governor also assured of strengthening security in the state to create enabling environment for investors and business owners to strive in the state.

He stressed the importance of investment in the state, and announced the willingness of his administration to work with private investors who are increasing the volume of businesses that are economically empowering Rivers people and developing the State.

“It is upon us to ensure that we give this business entity the entire support that is needed. As a government, we will continue to give you security, tax holiday as you did mention that you were enjoying before I came in, and any other thing that you might want to require in the future.

“This is because government cannot do it alone. Government needs to join hands with everybody for the development of our dear State.”

Unveiling the HyperCity, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde commended the Rivers State Government for creating an enabling environment and providing captivating incentives to investors, which is making the state reckon among those thriving in non-oil economic activities.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and ex-Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike expressed delight that Hypercity had taken advantage of the conducive business environment provided to grow it’s stakes while also providing employment to the people.

On his part, Managing Director of Hypercity, Sunny Chawla said they are delighted to open to the public the third branch of the supermarket in Rivers State, which is a one stop shopping place for quality goods and food stuff.