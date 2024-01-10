Fubara promises completion of Rivers-Imo link road

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has assured the completion of the Etche-Igbodo road linking Rivers and Imo states.

Governor Fubara, gave the assurance during an inspection tour the remaining section of the road in Etche Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Fubara who decried the deplorable state of the road, promised to urgently commence work to complete the the project.

The Governor, who was responding to lamentations from residents in Umuohie-Igbodo communities where the initial construction of the road by the immediate past administration terminated, also took a drive on the entire stretch of the bad section to the Okpala community of Imo State to assess the state of the bad section and the level of work that would be required.

He lauded the immediate past administration led Nyesom Wike for doing a great job when it reconstructed the Etche-Igbodo road, but noted that deplorable section which was not completed then had become a problem for the residents and commuters.

“It’s really bad and you can see that. I wonder how these people managed during the rainy season because if it is as bad as this in dry season, then it must be terrible during the rainy season.

“As a government, we will see what we can do immediately to complete this section so that there will be very easy traffic along this route.”