Fubara charges news Rivers CP on professionalism

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has charged the new Commissioner of Police deployed to the state, CP Olatunji Disu to be professional while discharging his duty.

Governor Fubara gave the charge when he hosted the new CP, Olatunji Disu who was on a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday, following his assumption of duty as the 45th commissioner of police in the State.

“We believe that you are coming not just as a new person but somebody who already understands Rivers State, it is going to be an added advantage for us. And I want you to be professional.”

The governor promised his administration’s support and cooperation to strengthen the capacity of the police to discharge on its responsibility in the state.

“As you support the dream and aspirations of our president on his Renewed Hope Agenda, know that the state government has a listening ear. The government will not request for anything that is abnormal. The only thing government will request is fight crime justly, help to keep the peace and be fair to all.”

In his address, the new Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu assured of adopting a proactive policing strategy that will deplore efficient surveillance, mutual trust within the rank and file and from members of the public in protecting lives and property.

CP Disu further assured the governor that he will devote his time to the task of making sure that there is an atmosphere of peace wherein Rivers people feel safer while making it difficult for criminals to operate.