Fubara cautions Rivers monarchs against compromising their integrity

…Vows to protect his mandate

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has urged traditional rulers in the state to be upright and royal fathers of integrity who do not compromise their neutrality.

Governor Fubara who gave the charge while declaring the 115 and 116 combined Quarterly General Meeting of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers open in Port Harcourt on Thursday, also vowed to protect the mandate given him by Rivers people.

He enjoined the monarchs to be courageous, speak the truth to power so that they do not lose their moral authority and legitimacy before their people.

“We must all be worried about the plight of our youths, especially those in rural communities, most of whom are poor, neglected and almost forgotten in the government’s development plans, policies, and actions.

“As we all know, no human society can progress without peace and security. I will therefore urge you to continue to work tirelessly for the preservation of peace and security to attract sustainable development to your communities.”

The Rivers State Chief Executive at the meeting, also declared that no amount of sabotage deliberately staged in some quarters will make him abandon the mandate given to him to serve, protect and advance the fortunes of the State.

He reaffirmed his commitment to serve the state with humility, sincerity of purpose and accountability.

“Although these are trying times, let us not forget that Rivers State is our collective inheritance, presently under my watch, to protect, defend and advance it as the Governor.

“I assure you that I will not fail in this responsibility nor will I surrender our mandate and progress to intimidation, blackmail and deliberate sabotage. I reaffirm my earlier statement and recommit myself to the path of peace as there is nothing to gain in a State of needless crisis.”

He hinted that drastic measures will be taken to strengthen education, healthcare and social services across the State promising that no part, including the rural areas, will be left behind.

In advancing these human capital development efforts, the governor said 2024 budget of the state will prioritize and provide sufficient funding to create universal access to affordable and quality education and healthcare services in Rivers State.

“We will also take deliberate steps to unlock the entrepreneurial spirit among our teeming unemployed youths through viable initiatives on skills development, entrepreneurship training and targeted investments in commercial agriculture.”

The governor also harped on the need for everybody to have faith in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led administration at the federal level, asserting that president Tinubu has shown determination at pulling the nation out of the prevailing economic nightmare and usher in a new era of sustainable economic progress, which is very reassuring.

Earlier, in his address, the Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ohna Sergeant Awuse declared the firm support of the council to the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara who was elected as the best and trusted to lead the State.

Awuse urged trouble makers who are fanning the ember of discord to cease from the acts and allow the governor to concentrate to do the work he was elected to do.

Also speaking, Rivers State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and and Community Affairs, Charles Amadi said his ministry has continued to maintain harmonious relationship with the council and will continue to collaborate with them to ease the discharge of their roles as royal fathers in peace building efforts in their domains.