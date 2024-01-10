Fubara, Andoni people mourn as boat mishap claims 20 in Rivers.  

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has expressed deepest grief over the unfortunate boat mishap that happened on the Andoni – Bonny sea route on Tuesday leading to the loss of many lives.

The governor n a statement signed by his Media Aide, Boniface Onyedi, the Governor condoled and sympathized with the affected families of the dead and indeed all the victims of the boat mishap.

He assured that his administration will continue to work to ensure that traveling on the sea routes becomes safer for travellers and riverine community dwellers.

“I commiserate and condole with families of the victims of the boat accident that led to the loss of lives, and near death experienced by our brothers and sisters that were involved in the boat mishap.

“It is indeed a very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that, God shall give all of them the strength to bear the loss and speedy recovery to those who survived.

“As a government, we will continue to work to ensure that such threats against safe traveling on our sea routes are tackled.”

Also, The people of Andoni local government area of Rivers State have been thrown into mourning following boats mishap that reportedly claimed no fewer than 20 persons from the area.

Daily Champion gathered that some persons were still missing in the accident that saw two 25 passenger boats capsize in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

The passengers, majorly from Ngo town, Ataba, Isiama and other Andoni communities we learnt, were inside the two fishing boats on their way from Andoni to Bonny LGA when the incident happened after a heavy wave struck the boats on Tuesday.

The Chairman of Andoni local government area, Erastus Awortu, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday morning, expressed shock and described the incident as unfortunate and devastating.

The Andoni Council Chairman offered his condolences to the families and communities of the victims involved in the tragic event, and regretted that the fatal accident occured after successful festive celebrations, including unity carnivals in the council area.

Awortu noted the council’s efforts to save those who were alive, offer first aide assistance to the injured and recover bodies of the dead from the river; as he promised to cushion the pains of the deceased families and communities in this their trying moments.

He however, charged boat operators in the area to insist on total compliance of all passengers to safety measures, and warned against night travels by sea.

According to him, “We received with rude shock and deep pain a disturbing report that over 20 persons from Andoni are feared dead in boat mishap involving two Andoni/Bonny-bound boats which occurred within the Andoni waterways on Tuesday January, 9, 2024.”

He said, “Upon receiving the sad development, we immediately dispatched our team to join the first responders on rescue mission at the scene of the incident in a bid to salvage the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to offer further support especially to give the survivors necessary medical attention and recover the remains of the dead from the Sea.

“Our hearts go out to the families and communities of victims of this unfortunate disaster especially Ngo Town, Ataba, Isiama and other communities whose loved ones where involved in the boat mishap.

“We share in their pain and trauma, our prayers and thoughts are with them in this moment of grief.

“While we bemoan the boat mishap which came at a time when our people were still basking in the mood of a successful festive season in Andoni, we call on operators of water transportation in Andoni to ensure strict compliance of all passengers to safety rules.”