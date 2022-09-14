FRSC Unit Commander visits Special Marshal Unit 138 AAAMAC Ajao Estate

UGO AMADI

The Unit Commander of RS2.110 Airport Corps, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos, SRC JO Fatuase has visited the Special Marshal Unit 138 AAAMAC Ajao Estate during their monthly unit meeting at the Archbishop Abiodun Adetiloye Memorial Anglican Church Premises to familiarize with special Mashal Unit officers and members.

During the visit, on Saturday, September 10,2022 the Unit Commander called of the Special Marshals to rise up to the task of the Corps and be steadfast and active to respond to traffic situations within their area of jurisdiction.

In her speech, She said “my visit here today is to challenge the Special Marshal Unit 138 AAAMAC Ajao Estate, as it regards to the Lagos State demand on monthly patrols and ensure the reduction of traffic challenges within their territory.

‘’she affirmed that ‘’We are here to save lives, we are here to reduce traffic challenges as well as educate the general public, on the best way to be road safety conscious and I cannot do it alone without the support of Special Marshals and men of the unit command.”

However, the unit commander appreciated the unit excos and members for their co-operation and selfless service to the corps and encourage them to continue participating in all activities of special marshal both weekly, monthly or quarterly.

She reiterated that attendance in all activities form part of their yearly appraisal and also directed that all activities carried out should be forwarded to SDER desk officer for the command for onward forwarding to appropriate quarters.

She reminded the Special Marshal the forthcoming FRSC RS 2.1 Lagos Special Marshals Advocacy on September 17, 2022 National Patrol Roster from 10:00hrs – 12:00hrs

She said Patrols are to be held at various Outposts & Unit Commands. Number Plate Violation (NPV) is one of the offences to look out for !

Bookings to be done by Special Marshals, and Reports are to be written by all Units through their Unit SDER Liaison Officers, coping the following Emails:-

Responding, SM Emmanuel Okeke , the unit coordinator welcomed the Unit Commander and his entourage for visiting the unit for the first time since she assumed office of Unit Commander.

He assured the commander of absolute support, total commitment and dedication of the Special Marshal Unit 138 AAAMAC Ajao Estate to the work of FRSC in the Command, by making sure there is traffic orderliness in the Ajao and its environs.

‘we are indeed happy with the visit and “this shows that the Unit Commander is up for work and we pray that he will make a record.

In attendance were:

SM Emmanuel Okeke SM Olumide Egundebi SM Ndukwe Victor SM Light A. Betts SM Ugochukwu Amadi SM Ekweburu Obinna SM Ajomale Taiwo SM Aina Oladapo SM Jonathan C Azubik SM Ozoemena Chibu

11.SM Bumah Obum O.

12.SM Adirika Ngozi

SM Imo Ngozi

14.SM Daniel Okoliocha

15.SM Chijioke G. Udojik

16.SM Ezekwo Ifeoma