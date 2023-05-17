FRSC to sanction officer over statement on adoption of Sharia law

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dissociated itself from a statement insinuating that the agency will introduce the use of Sharia law to complement existing rules on the prosecution of traffic offenders.

The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu has recalled with immediate effect the Sector Commander who was said to have allegedly given the information at the National Headquarters Abuja for disciplinary action.

This was contained in a release by the Assistant Corps Marshal, Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Kazeem urged members of the public to disregard the information, noting that the statement does not reflect the agency’s position.

He said the said Sector Commander who made the viral statement will face necessary administrative action because he has breached the FRSC regulations and the Standard Operating Procedures.

“Without any reservation, it is key to inform the general public that the Federal Road Safety Corps is a Government Agency with statutory responsibilities for road safety administration in Nigeria and sensitive to the country’s multi-religious as well as heterogeneous ethnic composition.

“The Corps was founded through Decree No. 45, as amended by Decree 35 of 1992 referred to in the statute books as the FRSC Act cap 141 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN). The Act was passed by the National Assembly as Federal Road Safety Corps (establishment) Act 2007.

“By this very fact, it is important to clearly posit that the Corps is neither a religious nor sectional organisation, but a Federal Government Agency established with a mandate that is guided by the provisions of an establishment Act; and not a Sharia, Mosaic, customary, canon or any other law whatsoever that contradicts the provisions of it’s establishment Act, or the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Our lead agency role is shielded in our strict compliance with established regulations duly passed by the National Assembly. As such, the public is humbly called to disregard the entire content of the opinion as published because it is outrightly baseless, unfounded and does not apply in our operations and service to the Nigerian people,” he stated.

