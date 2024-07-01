FRSC JTF apprehends 362 trailers carrying 5,169 passengers

.Confirms 25 dead, 53 injured in Kano auto crash

.No helicopter crashed In Kaduna- NAF

.As LASTMA rescues two accident victims in Lagos

Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja with agency reports

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) inter-agency Joint Task Force (JTF) has apprehended 362 trailers conveying 5,169 passengers on different highways across the country.

The FRSC spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration of the inter-agency Joint Task Force was held on March 23, 2024 in Kaduna State.

Ogungbemide explained that the joint task force comprised the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Traffic Management Agencies and transport unions.

According to him, the JTF took off its operation in Niger, Bauchi, Taraba and Kaduna states and later extended to some notorious corridors of the Southern part of the country,

”The inter-agency JTF successfully arrested as at today, a total of 362 trailers loaded with 5,169 passengers hanging on top of goods and animals.

”As part of the operations, the JTF dropped more than 3,530 passengers who were mandated to take alternative vehicles designed for conveying passengers.

”This is aside the aggressive sensitisation and advocacy campaigns going on across board.

”Irrespective of these efforts, most of these commuters still disregard the sensitisation campaigns and travel to their destinations using these trailers as means of conveyance.”

He explained that the corps had risen to the challenge of confronting bad road use behaviour on all fronts in the last couple of months.

He said this had led to a high level partnership between the FRSC leadership, various transport unions, security agencies, as well as state traffic management agencies.

This, he said was to give holistic approach to enforcing compliance against the use of trailers as passenger vehicles.

He quoted the Corps Marshal as calling on leaders at all levels to compliments the FRSC’s effort in bringing the deadly road traffic violations to a halt by sensitising their subjects further.

.Confirms 25 dead, 53 injured in Kano auto crash

Also, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 25 persons in a ghastly motor accident which occurred in Kano metropolis on Monday.

The Kano State Sector Commander of FRSC, Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the accident in a statement.

Abdullahi said the accident happened at Dangwaro International Market of Kano City.

He said that the accident involved a trailer (IVECO) with registration number XA 311 ZB, saying that the trailer collided with another vehicle and somersaulted.

“We received a call at about 03:15 am on July 1, 2024. On receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at 03:30 am,” Ibrahim said.

He said that the accident occurred as a result of excessive speed, dangerous driving and overloading, which led to loss of control.

He further explained that during the rescue operation, items recovered included six motorcycles, ten mobile phones, animals (goats and rams), maize and the sum of N400,000.

Abdullahi said that all the recovered items were in police custody.

“All the victims were immediately conveyed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital Kano for urgent medical attention.

“The doctors on duty confirmed 25 dead out of the victims,” he said.

The FRSC Chief said 53 others were injured in the auto crash.

The victims were said to be travelers from Maiduguri, Borno State heading towards Southern part of the country.

Abdullahi then warned motorists against unsafe practices of transporting animals, goods, along with human beings.

No helicopter crashed in Kaduna – NAF

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force has clarified that no helicopter crash occurred, instead, a NAF Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) experienced a mishap after takeoff for a mission near Rumji Village, approximately 15 km from the base.

In a statement, the Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Vice Marshall Edward Gabkwet said that “since it is an unmanned vehicle, there were no casualties on board or on ground.”

According to him, contrary to reports on social media and a few traditional media outlets, a NAF helicopter did not crash in Tami village, located in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said that “preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap.

“Nigerians can be rest assured that this minor setback will not, in anyway, impinge on all ongoing operations.”

Gabkwet emphasized that the propensity to rush to press in the name of ‘breaking news’ without having all the facts checked should be discouraged entirely.

He said:”While the news of the crash filtered in, some outlets had misinformed Nigerians that a helicopter had crashed without the decency to clarify from the NAF.

“This attitude should be discouraged as it negates the principle of developmental journalism, balanced reporting and fairness.”

Meanwhile, members of the media again are advised to always seek clarification from authorised military outlets before rushing to ‘break’ the news.

.As LASTMA rescues two accident victims in Lagos

In another development, officials of the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA have rescued two victims of accident in the state.

The accident involved a mini truck loaded with pure water and two Mazda vehicles.

The special adviser to the governor on transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the incident said the

mini truck, with registration number SMK 796 YE, was said to have collided with two Mazda cars, AGL 576 TG and AKD 531 YC after the truck’s driver lost control due to brake failure.

Giwa said that the accident happened while descending from the Third Mainland Bridge.

LASTMA operatives acted quickly to rescue the driver of the mini truck and his assistant, who was trapped beneath the vehicle.

Both individuals sustained injuries and were immediately transported to the hospital by the truck’s owner.

Despite ongoing governmental efforts to educate motorists on adhering to speed limits and maintaining their vehicles, particularly the braking systems, many drivers continue to disregard the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

Giwa highlighted the need for drivers, especially those operating trucks, to regularly check their vehicles and refrain from speeding.

The swift action of LASTMA personnel in clearing the accident site ensured that traffic flow toward Lagos Island was restored promptly.

Giwa expressed his sympathies to the injured victims and reiterated the importance of road safety.

“Safety while driving cannot be overemphasized,” Giwa stated, urging all drivers to prioritize vehicle maintenance and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar incidents.

The accident underscores the persistent challenges in enforcing road safety laws and the critical need for continued vigilance among all road users.