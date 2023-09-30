FRSC charges Special Marshals to fully participate in traffic control this Ember Months

Steve, Unegbu, Umuahia

The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps Dauda Ali Biu has reminded the Special Marshals of the FRSC their responsibility and volunteer to save lives and charged them to fully participate in traffic control this Ember months

Addressing them during FRSC Special Marshals Sectoral workshop with the theme: Volunteerism in Road Safety Management, Possibilities and Limits held in FRSC Abia head office Umuahia, Corps Marshal Biu who was represented by the Zonal Commanding officer FRSC Enugu,ACM Ocheja Isaac Ameh , said the workshop was part of the training on how best to go about their responsibility on the road as well as guidelines to follow in order not to take laws into their hands and reminded them of their volunteer to save lives on the road, while urging to be committed to their responsibility.

He described them as people with integrity and appreciated them for their outstanding contributions in saving lives on the road, while urging them to be careful and safety cautious when they are on duty and expressed appreciation to unit 10 led by Pastor Godwin Ugwuzor for renovating a room office in the command.

Biu who described the biannual workshop as a knowledge program, lauded those who present at the workshop and all the stakeholders who were at the flag-off ceremony of the 2023 Ember months campaign held in Okigwe park, Umuahia.

In his speech, the Abia State Co-Ordinator of Special Marshals,High chief Jerry Onyemaechi who said Special Marshals will continue to enhance personnel capacity development but that individual members must be also self developing so as to be updated in the contemporary global road safety practices,added that his members were planning to put up a Secretariat for Special marshals in Abia.

Earlier, the Acting Sector commander RS9.3 FRSC Abia, Commander Bridget Asekhauno said,” A volunteer arm and non-uniformed members of the Federal Road Safety Corps are men and women of means,with proven integrity in society and able to influence their immediate environment in favour of the course of Road Safety. They had over the years, complemented the efforts of the Regular Marshals, especially in the areas of Patrol operations, Traffic control, public enlightenment among others” describing them as wonderful and Special people who use their time , freedom and whatever they have to ensure that Road Safety is achieved and people lives are saved.

She lauded the Special Marshals for volunteering to save lives and urged them to be committed in their responsibility.

She charged motorists and every road user “to help achieve a minimal road crashes, zero fatalities and free flow of traffic during this Ember months and beyond as the Command has flagged- off her Ember months campaign on 28 September,2023 at Okigwe park, Umuahia”

She further informed of the need to be patient, drive responsibly, avoid overloading, obey traffic rules and regulations as Ember months are just like every other months.