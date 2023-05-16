From Spaghetti To Gold: Sujimoto dines with Sen. Adeleke, Osun State Governor where he reveals his revolutionary plans

As I sat across from Senator Adeleke, I couldn’t help but notice his humble and approachable demeanor. He was passionate about promoting financial prudence and demonstrated a genuine commitment to the well-being of his constituents. He viewed himself as a beacon of hope for the people of Osun State who have suffered for far too long. During our meeting, his chef Jacob served us a delicious meal of spaghetti with a special goat meat sauce and spicy fish. It was easily one of the best meals I’ve ever had. As we enjoyed our food, the senator shared stories about his efforts to reduce wasteful government spending and redirect those resources toward more pressing needs. Also, at the meeting, were some of his economic advisers including – Sir. Adekunle Adekpoju,

His vision for a free trade zone in the heart of Oshogbo, particularly impressed me, which he believes will pave the way for economic expansion across various sectors. I couldn’t help but notice the impressive list of numerous road projects, healthcare projects and construction projects that are currently ongoing, even though he has only spent 151 days. Governor Adeleke’s commitment to his people was clear in every word he spoke, he places great value on the quality of workers, preferring to employ skilled indigenes of Osun, believing that great skills can be found beneath the dust. It’s no wonder that the people of Osun are so attached to him because they have seen that he is the true ‘Imoletide’ – the light that shines out of the darkness.

Sujimoto prides itself on excellence, integrity and innovation, and that’s why I was thrilled by Sen. Adeleke’s passion, empathy and dedication to bringing development to Osun State. During our meeting, he also shared with us his encounter with numerous organizations including the USA that are already bringing free medical care for his people, and though a lot of people were skeptical to take some medical tests like HIV, he stood in willingly, ready to also take those tests to show that they were safe and necessary. In his words “People blame things on their village people when in reality it is their ignorance that is preventing them from forging ahead, this is why education is important and a part of my priority”.

The governor shared with us his plans to create more medical opportunities for his people, including efforts to improve care for blind patients, prostate cancer patients, HIV patients and many more.

Almost 500 billion naira in debt was what the governor met, but he took the initiative to create committees to help cover loopholes and create financial engineering that would assist in projects funding and also pay salaries and pensions in arrears, all in a bid to reduce the poverty level of the state.

He also made sure asset audit was carried out on all properties in Lagos, Abuja and nationally, putting them together to understand the assets Osun state has and how it can be used to generate more revenue.

According to one of the economic adviser’s present, Osun state does not need to depend on federal allocation, because the state is seating on a Gold mine and if well exploited, the state can generate billions monthly. His plan to set up a private-public partnership, a reliable and competent partnership that can take advantage of the natural resources for the benefit of all, is a testament to his vision for a more prosperous future that would help elevate the state’s economy to new heights.

Under Governor Adeleke’s leadership, we expect Osun State to become a hub for innovation and development, as his master plan will attract several investors to the state, creating more jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for the people of Osun State. His administration also has a grand plan to make significant strides in the agricultural sector, with the hope to making Osun State one of the leading producers of cocoa and rice in the nearest future.

This is where we at Sujimoto Group come in, we are not just elevating the luxury and affordable housing sector but also, we plan to set up a 1 Million hectares rice farm before 2023, starting from Osun state. For the vision of SujiRice, we believe that “we Rice by Lifting our Nation”.

Governor Adeleke is creating a state that would be self-sufficient and can compete with any other state across Nigeria. He believes that by working with the private sector, Osun State can achieve its true potential.

The Dancing Senator was often underestimated, but beyond his moves lies a visionary leader with an unwavering commitment to transforming the state into a realm of unprecedented prosperity. I personally believe that he has what it takes to make this happen. Congratulations once more to the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Adeleke, who has rightfully regained his mandate to govern the people of Osun State in diligence. On this special occasion of his birthday, I would also like to give a shout- out to the industrial maestro and exemplary leader who will spare no effort inensuring the success of his people. Sujimoto celebrates you!

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano.

Dr. Sijibomi Ogundele is the Managing Director of Sujimoto Group, the Czar of Luxury Real Estate Development, and the mastermind developer behind the renowned Giuliano. Our other audacious projects, such as; the most sophisticated building in Banana Island, LucreziaBySujimoto, the grandiose Sujimoto Twin Tower, –the tallest twin towers in Africa; the regal Queen Amina by Sujimoto, a monument to royal affluence; the magnificent high-rise LeonardoBySujimoto; Nigeria's No. 1most affordable luxury housing – Ìlú Titun, and Africa's most exclusive waterfront townhouses GiovanniBySujimoto, some of which have etched an indelible imprint on Nigeria's skylines, a testament to their unrivalled mastery of modern day engineering.

