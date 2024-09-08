From humble beginnings to divine greatness: The Lucky Aiyedatiwa story

STEVE OTALORO

The remarkable ascent of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the 6th democratically elected Governor of Ondo State, Nigeria, is a testament to the unpredictable nature of destiny. His extraordinary journey, marked by unexpected twists and turns, serves as a poignant reminder that true power lies not with individuals, but with a higher authority that elevates and humbles with equal measure.

This phenomenon is perfectly exemplified in Governor Aiyedatiwa’s life as he navigated treacherous political landscapes to emerge victorious, culminating in his historic inauguration as Governor of Ondo State.

Born with a divine name, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s life has been a testament to the power of faith and perseverance. His humble beginnings and rise to greatness are shining examples of God’s divine plan. As the Deputy Governor, he faced numerous challenges, including orchestrated attempts to impeach him. However, the judiciary’s intervention and God’s grace saved him from the brink of removal.

Aiyedatiwa’s relationship with his late boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was built on mutual respect and cordiality. This, however, attracted envy and persecution from some politicians who sought to malign him. Despite the tribulations, Aiyedatiwa remained calm, composed, and forgiving, exemplifying the biblical teaching in Matthew 5:44 “Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s sole misstep was being poised for ascension to power, a circumstance that sparked intense power struggles within the APC in Ondo State. Various factions vied for his position, seeking to capitalize on the recuperating Governor Akeredolu’s critical health situation, which fueled speculation about his potential resignation or a tragic outcome. These factions aimed to swiftly impeach Aiyedatiwa, thereby positioning themselves for a seamless transition to the governorship.

Despite being at the epicenter of this power play; Governor Aiyedatiwa remained steadfast and composed, undeterred by the intrigues surrounding him. He continued to discharge his duties as Acting Governor with unwavering dedication, even as trumped-up charges were brought against him in an attempt to impeach him at the House of Assembly. His calm demeanor and focus on governance stood in stark contrast to the turmoil brewing around him, a testament to his leadership mettle.

The power play within the APC in Ondo State sought to undermine Aiyedatiwa’s position, but God’s will prevailed. His eventual swearing-in as Governor on December 27, 2023, was a testament to divine providence. Aiyedatiwa’s retention of most of his persecutors in his cabinet demonstrates his commitment to forgiveness and unity.

When Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa assumed office, the APC primary election in Ondo State was just around the corner. Despite the short notice, he confidently entered the race, undeterred by the skepticism of many who doubted his chances. As a sitting Governor, he faced naysayers who believed he couldn’t catch up with his opponents, who had a significant head start of several months, with some even beginning their campaigns two years prior. However, Aiyedatiwa remained calm and composed, ultimately securing a resounding landslide victory in the APC primary.

Now, as the APC standard bearer, he is poised to contest the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State. His impressive track record of delivering democratic dividends will undoubtedly be a significant factor in his favour, earning him the right to claim a well-deserved victory. With his proven performance and commitment to the people, Governor Aiyedatiwa is well-positioned for a successful election outcome.

As the APC standard bearer in the November 16 governorship election, Aiyedatiwa’s performance in office will be his strongest selling point. The opposition party’s massive defections to APC in Ondo State are a clear indication of his acceptability and the democratic dividends he has brought to the people of Ondo State.

In conclusion, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s story teaches us to accept the will of God in guiding our lives. As the Bible says, “Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act.” Aiyedatiwa’s election victory come November 16, 2024, is a foregone conclusion, for he deserves to continue providing dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State. As the Bible says in Proverbs 10:22, “The blessing of the Lord brings wealth, without painful toil for it.”

.Steve Otaloro is an APC Chieftain and Director, Media & Publicity of APC Ondo State. He writes from Akure, Ondo State. He can be reached via steveoomania@gmail.com

For a better society