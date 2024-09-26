Fresh strike looms in universities as ASUU gives FG 14-day ultimatum

.Tinubu to reshuffle cabinet, orders ministers to publicize the administration’s successes

There is likelihood of another industrial action in Nigerian universities as Academic Staff Union of Universities has given the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to resolve several lingering issues.

ASUU is seeking the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement based on the Nimi Briggs Committee’s Draft Agreement of 2021, as well as the release of withheld salaries due to the 2022 strike action.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement issued on Wednesday expressed frustration with the government’s lack of commitment and delay tactics, stating that these actions are fueling a crisis in the public university system.

“In view of the foregoing, ASUU resolves to give the Nigerian Government another 14 days, in addition to the earlier 21 days, beginning from Monday, September 23, 2024, during which all the lingering issues must have been concretely addressed to the satisfaction of the membership of the union.

“The union should not be held responsible for any industrial disharmony that arises from the government’s failure to seize the new opportunity offered by ASUU to nip the looming crisis in the bud,” ASUU said

Apart from the implementation of the 2021 agreement, ASUU is also demanding the release of unpaid salaries for staff on sabbatical, part-time, and adjunct appointments affected by the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, and the payment of outstanding third-party deductions such as check-off dues and cooperative contributions.

The union is also seeking funding for the revitalization of public universities and the payment of Earned Academic Allowances partly captured in the 2023 Federal Government Budget.

Other issues include the proliferation of universities by Federal and State Governments, the implementation of the reports of visitation panels to universities, the reversal of the illegal dissolution of Governing Councils, and the adoption of theg University Transparency and Accountability Solution as a replacement for IPPIS.

Presidency on Wednesday confirmed that a cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is imminent.

President had in August 2023 appointed his cabinet members.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga revealed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Presidential aide also stated that it is uncertain whether the reshuffle will occur before October 1st, 2024, but emphasized that it is expected to happen soon.

Onanuga, who briefed along with the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, O’tega Ogra, added that there is no timeline as to when President Tinubu will reshuffle his cabinet.

In the meantime, President Tinubu has also instructed his ministers to promote the accomplishments of his administration actively.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu urged the ministers to “go out there and publicize the administration’s successes.”

He noted that some ministers were hesitant to speak publicly, adding that “many Nigerians believe the president isn’t doing much, while the government is actually making significant strides.”

According to the Presidential aide, Tinubu stressed that his ministers should focus more on communicating these achievements to the public.