Fresh Leadership: Kadiri Edah Sets Tone for FCT Muslim Pilgrims’ Board

…Pledges Seamless Hajj Operations, Staff Welfare

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Kadiri Edah, the new Director of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, urged staff to be honest and dedicated during a maiden meeting.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the board’s image and warned against corruption and indiscipline.

Edah pledged to enhance pilgrim welfare and provide top-notch services, ensuring seamless Hajj operations.

As the new Director, Edah brings a wealth of experience, having served in various capacities within the Federal Capital Territory, which include Education Resources Center (ERC), Legal Services Secretariat, Abuja environmental Protection Board and Department of Human Resources Management where he served as Head of Staff Welfare and Benefit between 2019 and 2023.

He was promoted and deployed to the Secondary Education Board (SEB) as Director of Administration in 2023, the position he held until his recent appointment as Director of FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Kadiri Edah, the newly appointed Director of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, has pledged to prioritize staff welfare and urged employees to demonstrate commitment to managing pilgrims’ affairs while upholding the board’s and FCT administration’s reputation.

Edah took the reins from Mallam Abubakar Adamu Evuti in a brief ceremony last week, marking the beginning of his tenure. With his leadership, as he aims to ensure seamless operations and maintain the integrity of the board.

Originally from Kogi State, Edah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Studies from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (1992). With his expertise and vision, Edah is poised to enhance the board’s services and reputation.