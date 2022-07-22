Fresh crisis hits Enugu APC as stakeholders pass vote of no confidence on chairman, Agballah .’You’re a PDP mole’

….Says He Is A PDP Mole

By Cosmas Chukwu

As the protracted internal crisis bedeviling the Enugu State Chapter of the All progress Congress APC continues unabated, its foundation members and stakeholders have passed a vote of no confidence on the embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa.

They insisted not to rest on their oars until Agballa, whose membership of the party is still under contention at various courts, is made to face the full weight of the law, especially on issue bordering on alleged forgery

The group which is accusing the Chairman of forging the party’s membership card in a statement signed by its leader, and pioneer Deputy State Chairman, Comrade Adolphus Ude, said there is no going back in the fight on ‘Agballa must go’

“We the foundation members and Stakeholders of APC in Enugu State will not fold our arms and watch a non- card carrying member and stranger who came into our house through the back door to destroy the structure we collectively laboured to build while he was in PDP.

They explained that the vote of no confidence action is born out of litanies of political atrocities being committed against the party and its members by Agballa, capable of destroying the APC in the state if allowed to continue.

The statement made available to journalists Thursday in Enugu read: “it’s no longer news that Ugochukwu Agballa is not a bonafide member of APC in Enugu State, he is a PDP mole, whose mission and assignment is to come and destroy our great party.

“But we won’t allow him have his way. He is just a political gambler, reaping from where he did not sow, however, we strongly believe that the Court which is the temple of justice will soon make him face the full wrath of the law.

The Stakeholders further accused the Embattled Chairman of corruption, alleging that he manipulated the lists of the Enugu State delegates in the just concluded national convention and primary election of the party in Abuja, adding that the aggrieved members are currently in Court challenging the said fake Enugu delegate lists.

According to the statement, “Agballa only went to Abuja with fake delegates lists containing names of his close friends, relatives and cronies, while the authentic members were left out of the exercise.

“Because he doesn’t want APC to win any election in Enugu State, he has planted PDP moles in all the various elective positions ahead of 2023.

“For instance, how do you explain a situation where Agballa picked a Senatorial and House of Representatives Candidates from same local government Area? Does that show any seriousness that he wants APC to win the elections?.

“For crying out loud, how can someone who calls himself a serious Chairman of a political party replaced the Candidacy of a seasoned journalist and broadcaster, like Prince VinMatin Obiora Ilo, who has the capacity to win election with a woman who is a PDP mole.

The group alleged that virtually all the candidates fielded by Agballa in all the positions were PDP moles engaged to work against the APC in 2023.

“How can a serious political party that wants to really win election, field an unpopular woman that is married to someone from another state to come and unseat a former governor of Enugu State and incumbent Senator, representing Enugu East Senatorial district, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, you know it’s not possible in Nkanu land, let’s be sincere to ourselves. These are antics by Agballa.

“Another funny and political blunder committed by Agballa because of his selfish interest is the imposition of an Ambassador that just retired about few months ago, and do not understand the political terrain in the state.

“Agballa, imposed the former envoy as the APC Senatorial Candidate for Enugu North zone, where he will slug it out with the incumbent governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, among other areas.

“Though, we know Agballa is working for the PDP, we have all the information and data of the contracts he is executing for the ruling party in the state, but at the appropriate time we will expose him.

“We won’t allow him to destroy the party we laboured so much to nurture in the state. And that is why we are still calling on the national leadership of our great party to beam it’s searchlight on Enugu APC before it is too late.

Agballah had recently announced that he has suspended some key Stakeholders in our state from the party, including our financiers, such as immediate past Chairman and serving Federal Commissioner, Dr. Ben Nwoye, a former Military governor of Gombe State, Group Captain Joe Orji, among others.

“We are asking, is there any party man that is sincere or committed to his party that will be making such pronouncement in an election year? That is why we are saying that Agballa is a gambler and a PDP mole, so Buyers beware!

Efforts to speak with Agballa was not successful, as his mobile phone line could not go though as at the time of filing this report