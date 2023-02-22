Fresh boost for Peter Obi as T. Y. Danjuma, Christian elders endorse him

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) on Tuesday endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.

The Christian Elders’ Forum has the full support of a former Minister of Defence-General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd)

The Christian elders officially disclosed their support for Obi in a statement signed by its Secretary, Pastor Bosun Emmanuel.

Members of the NECF include Dr Saleh Hussaini, Vice Chairman (North), Elder Shyngle Wigwe, Vice Chairman (South), Mrs Osaretin Demuren, Prof. Joseph Otubu, Dr Kate Okpareke, Dr Ayo Abifarin, Gen. Zamani Lekwot (retd), Justice James Ogebe (retd), and Elder Moses Ihonde.

The statement partly reads: “In view of the need to ensure that democracy survives in Nigeria and the culture of corruption, incompetency, lawlessness, and impunity, which assailed the country in the past 24 years is eradicated, NCEF encourages Nigerians to think new.

“Nigeria requires new leaders, new methods, new policies, and new political parties. In view of the above for equity, justice, inclusiveness, and unity to produce the preferred future for Nigerians.

“The National Christian Elders Forum is endorsing Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the Presidential candidate to be voted for.

“NCEF encourages all Nigerians of voting age to exercise their civic duty and ensure that they vote for capacity, competency, integrity, and good health. Nigerians, think new!”

Meanwhile, Mr. Obi, continued his last-minute campaign on Tuesday returning to Anambra state capital, Awka, to the embrace of a mammoth jubilant crowd, urging the people to turn out massively on Saturday to vote for him and help in saving Nigeria.

Obi said that he is a candidate of the people as his ticket belongs to the people whom he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, are desirous to serve to take back Nigeria from the grip of those holding it down over the years.

He went through the major streets of Awka accompanied by Obidient supporters led by the Labour Party senatorial candidate of the zone, Senator Victor Umeh, told the people that Saturday’s election is defining for the country.

At Eke Awka, estatic supporters abandoned their wares and sang supporting songs following him around the market.

He expressed concern over the hardship the people are going through in the country, especially with the redesigning of the currency crisis but urged them not to be deterred but to come out in their numbers to vote for good governance which will end all that.

The two-term former governor of the state told his people that a vote for him on Saturday will offer the opportunity to repeat what he did in Anambra state at the federal level.

According to the candidate, the antecedents of him and his vice, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad, show that they can be trusted having excelled in the private and public sectors as prudent servants of the people.

Obi said that corruption is at the point of castrating this country and a vote for Datti and I, will eliminate it and install good governance and accountability.

He also assured the people that security remains top on their agenda because without security the consumption-to-production policy in his manifesto will not be adequately implemented and without production, the economy will not grow and unemployment will not be tackled.

By his last port of call, Obi has covered the three senatorial zones and the major towns in the state – Onitsha, Nnewi, and Awka, in his whistle-stop campaigns that have taken him to major cities across the country, including the federal capital territory, Abuja.