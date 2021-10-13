Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NNPC

French international Theo Hernandez tests positive for Covid

Sports
By Champion
0 6

France defender Theo Hernandez scored a dramatic winner in the Nations League semi-final against Belgium

AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez has tested positive for Covid, just days after his France team-mate Adrien Rabiot contracted the virus, his club said Wednesday.

The 24-year-old played alongside Rabiot in France’s Nations League semi-final against Belgium last Thursday, scoring a 90th-minute winner.

Rabiot was ruled out of the final after testing positive for Covid, but Hernandez played the full 90 minutes in the world champions’ 2-1 triumph over Spain.

“Theo Hernandez, who has returned from the national team, has tested positive for a swab carried out at home,” Milan said in a statement. “The relevant local health authorities have been informed and the player is doing well.”

Milan, who sit second in Serie A, host Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Continue Reading
Champion 59 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero scores in friendly debut

Offside decisions will soon be made by technology –…

Los Angeles Lakers debut LeBron James-Anthony Davis-Russell…

Scotland snatch another late World Cup winner

1 of 87

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More