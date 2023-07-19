Freedom Online 5th yearly Lecture on Nigerians, elected leaders and Expectations held in Lagos

L-r… EIC/CEO Freedom Online Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo; Legal Practitioners & Property Consultants. Dr. Benson Enikuomehin; presenting a plague to Former deputy national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, and former Military Administrator of Bayelsa State, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade.

L-r… EIC/CEO.Freedom Online Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo; Chief Medical Director at Longing Medical Centre · Dr. Omoniyi Fagbemi; presenting a Plague to Strategic Communication, Media Management & Community Relations at Dangote Industries Limited Mr. Francis Awowole-Browne and Mr. Tunde Oladipo.

L-r… EIC/CEO Freedom Online Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo; former President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Mr. Mustapha Isah; presenting a Plague to a representative of Imo State Governor Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr. Declan Emelumba.

L-r …President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) Maureen Chigbo; representative of Governor of Bayelsa State Chief Press Secretary at Bayelsa State Government Daniel Alabrah; and Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin.

Cross Section of the guest during the freedom online 5th yearly Lecture on 2023 -2027, Nigerians, Elected Leaders and Expectations ‘ held at Sheraton Lagos hotel ikeja on 18/7/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .

