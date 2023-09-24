Free Education policy: Unprecedented turn out in schools as enrollment increases in Taraba

—- Approve significant allowances for NYSC members serving in Taraba State

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The recent announcement by the Taraba State Governor,Dr. Agbu Kefas, regarding the provision of free Basic Education, has continue to yield positive results within a short span.

A statement made available to DAILY CHAMPION, the Taraba State commissioner for Information and Re – orientation, Barrister Zainab Usman Jalingo said,

“The surge in new enrollments witnessed in our primary and secondary schools over the past ten working days has necessitated immediate action.

She said that after consultations with Governor Kefas Agbu, measures were approved which includes,

ICT-Based Registration:** Commencing this term, an ICT-based registration system will be introduced. This will apply to Teachers,andboth new and returning students. Ensuring that they are registered will guarantee the provision of essential school materials upon their arrival.

Provision of Uniforms and Educational Materials:** Uniforms, shoes, socks, and books will be made available by January to support students in their pursuit of education. Sponsorship for SS3 Students:

According to her, In the coming year, the State Government will cover the examination fees for all SS3 students, enabling them to write both WAEC and NECO examinations. Exceptional students will be eligible for sponsorship and scholarships.

On Mass Education Centers, she said that Adult learners seeking new enrollment should be directed to the various Mass Education Centers, ensuring accessibility to education for all and Schools that have reached their maximum capacity in terms of facilities will implement a shifting system temporarily while additional buildings are provided to meet the increasing demand.

“As an emergency response to the education situation, His Excellency has approved significant allowances for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Taraba State schools:

– An additional ten thousand naira will be added to their monthly allowance.

– A one-time payment of fifty thousand naira as a medical allowance.

– An accommodation allowance of twenty-five thousand naira per term, totaling seventy-five thousand naira for three terms.

“Exceptional Youth Corps members who distinguish themselves while serving in schools will be offered automatic employment opportunities.

According to her, to execute these initiatives, the Commissioner of Education has collaborated with the Commissioner of Youth and Sports to chart the way forward.

“The Commissioner of Youth and Sports is committed to ensuring the timely implementation of these new packages for Youth Corps members serving in our schools.

“These measures reinforced Taraba State’s unwavering commitment to enhancing access to quality education, fostering youth development, and ensuring a brighter future for our children – the statement concluded.