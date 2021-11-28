Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Fraudulent texts: Alaghodaro board alerts public to antics of mischief makers

Latest News
By Peter
0 4

The Alaghodaro Economic Summit LTD/GTE has warned members of the public about the activities of a criminal syndicate which is sending text messages with the intent to perpetuate fraud.

In a statement, Secretary of the board of the Alaghodaro Economic Summit LTD/GTE, Mrs. Eire Ifueko Alufohai Esq., urged the public to be wary of the messages asking members of the public to partake in a survey purportedly run by Access Bank on the just concluded Alaghodaro Summit.

According to her, “Members of the public are warned to be wary of the antics of mischief makers and fraudsters who are sending fraudulent text messages with an intent to perpetrate fraud in the name of the Alaghodaro Economic Summit LTD/GTE.

“As organisers of the Alaghodaro Summit, we are not conducting a survey via text message and have reached out to our partners for the event, Access Bank, and they have said that they are also not conducting a survey.

“The public is warned to be careful and wary of the antics of those behind this scheme as it is patently fraudulent and filled with malicious intent. They are advised to kindly disregard the text messages.”

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5262 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Obaseki celebrates Benin Club at 90, urges innovation,…

President Buhari congratulates Lee Engineering Group at 30

3rd Anniversary: Oyetola seeks citizens’ continued…

Anambra police arrests suspected killer of Buhari supporter 

1 of 618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More