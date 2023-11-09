Fraud: Tracka uncovers N8.6bn paid to ‘No-Show contractors in 2022 budget as Tinubu signs N2.1trn supplementary budget.

.. Reps begin review of 3024-2026 MTEF, fiscal strategy

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Tracka, BudgIT’s has uncovered N8.6 billion payments to twenty-six contractors for 19 projects across nine states that have either been abandoned or not done.

Tracka, is BudgIT’s service delivery promotion platform, which allows citizens to collaborate, track, and give feedback on public projects in their communities,

Some of these projects include the payment of N542 million to Abu-Halawa International Limited between December 2020 and April 2023 under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for the Construction of Jare Earth Dam in Katsina.

BudgIT in a statement made available to Daily Champion said, nothing has been done on the site to date.

Also, despite the payment of N630 million to Babar Global Services Nigeria Ltd and Foundation Solid (NIG) Ltd between July 2022 and September 2023 under the Federal Ministry of Water Resources for the Construction of the Ogbese Multi-Purpose Dam Project, Ekiti, and the site has been abandoned since 2021.

BudgIT also said that with the payment of N400 million to Laralek Ultimate Ltd in March 2023 under the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing for the Limited Rehabilitation of Opo Malu Road, Saki, Oyo State, the contractor for this site has never reported to the site to date.

These and other payments for non-executed projects were uncovered in the 2022 Project Tracking Report themed “Empowering Communities for Economic Growth.”

The report reviews Tracka’s work and documents findings from the 3,691 projects monitored across 22 states in Nigeria between August 2022 and August 2023.

Of these projects, 2,037 were completed, 1,012 are ongoing, 533 were unexecuted, and 109 have been abandoned as of the time of filing this report.

Under Capital Projects, Kebbi had the highest completion rate at 76per cent, Oyo had the lowest at 25er cent, and Taraba had the highest rate of abandoned projects at 27per cent.

Regarding Constituency Projects, Bauchi had the highest completion rate with 97per cent, Oyo had the lowest with 28per cent, while Nasarawa, with 23per cent, had the highest rate of abandoned projects.

The report also gives an overview of the implementation of 2022 Constituency and Capital projects across 15 states and highlights pertinent needs and abandoned projects across them.

BudgIT’s Country Director, Gabriel Okeowo, expressed displeasure over contractors’ non-execution of commissioned projects.

He said, “Despite the clamor for increased allocations to capital expenditure by FG and sub nationals, our tracking exercise has revealed that capital projects are the largest conduits of embezzlement and misappropriation.

“Lack of effective oversight on the part of the legislators and Ministries, Department, and Agencies has largely contributed to the high level of poor project execution and, in some cases, outright abandonment of projects,” he said.

He reiterated the above while addressing the report’s findings, adding that “Governments at all levels need to take public project execution more seriously, considering the huge infrastructure gaps we are grappling with as a nation.

“We also hope that the new administration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will find a way to block these loopholes and leakages; if not, our expenditure will amount to pouring water into a basket.

“We call on the anti-graft agencies (the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC) to question and probe these misappropriations in the 2022 budget expenditures and prosecute erring contractors.

“We also call on elected representatives to pay attention to the needs of their constituents and abandoned projects highlighted in the report, as they serve as pointers to where public funds should be directed to ensure efficient use of scarce public resources.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu signed the N2.176 trillion Supplementary Appropriation Act on Wednesday in Abuja to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and address Nigeria’s critical infrastructure deficit, amongst other considerations.

The President signed the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2023, in his office at the State House in the presence of Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume; Majority Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele; the Chairmen of the Appropriation Committees in the Senate, Sen. Olamilekan Adeola, and the House of Representatives, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, as well as the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji.

Providing a breakdown of the supplementary budget, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, said the newly approved expenditure for defence and security consists of about thirty percent, while thirty-five percent is dedicated to the provision of critical infrastructure to be allocated to the Federal Ministries of Works, the Federal Capital Territory, and Housing & Urban Development.

The Minister further explained that thirty-two percent of the supplementary budget was allocated to the new Wage Award for treasury-paid federal workers to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy, in addition to cash transfers to vulnerable persons, and support to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), amongst other considerations.

President Tinubu commended the National Assembly for its expeditious consideration and approval, assuring Nigerians that the executive arm of government would ensure the judicious use of the budgeted resources.

.. Reps begin review of 3024-2026 MTEF, fiscal strategy

The House of Representatives has commenced its legislative examination of the 2024-2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approval.

Rep James Faleke, Chairman, House Committee on Finance, during an interactive session with Ministers and Permanent Secretaries from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) emphasised the imperative of the interface in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said the importance of this interface in ensuring the passage of a realistic MTEF/FSP before the presentation of the 2024 annual budget.

He said the the move signaled a critical step in shaping the financial landscape for the next few years.

Faleke pledged to provide homegrown solutions to the nation’s financial challenges and expressed concerns over various financial issues.

These according to him included the $11 billion P&ID contract scandal, the monthly $30 million payment by Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) to Azura Power.

This he said also include the loss of revenue resulting from waivers and exemptions granted to various organizations, amounting to over N2.7 trillion, as projected in the 2024 budget estimates.

He said the MTEF was the basis of the annual budget, which in itself the backbone of the implementation of the Federal Government’s plans and policies.”

” The House Committee on Finance aims to ensure that MDAs negotiate favorable terms for the country in their agreements, particularly in light of recent costly agreements.

“Additionally, we will investigate factors contributing to revenue shortfalls, such as oil theft and NNPC agreements affecting revenue deductions at source.

Faleke also highlighted the significance of government revenue, which remains the largest individual sub-head of the Federal Government.

He said the committee was expected to exceed the revenue estimates submitted by the Budget Office through operations of government-owned agencies.

Falake voiced his concerns about the nation’s debt situation, as deficit budgets have necessitated substantial domestic and foreign borrowing, leading to debt servicing payments consuming over 95 per cent of last year’s revenues.

To address this, Falake said the committee would continue its innovative Revenue Monitoring Exercise to enhance the country’s collective revenue profile.

“With the global economy facing challenges, including rising interest rates in developed countries, the committee recognises the need to increase revenues.

This according to him is to attract investments and navigate Nigeria’s economic difficulties effectively.

He said the legislative scrutiny and proactive approach by the committee underscored their commitment to addressing critical financial issues and ensuring a sound economic future for the nation.