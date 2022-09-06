Four months on: Woman seeks help to pay N480,000 hospital bill as management refuse her, child discharge

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Mrs Chinenye Agu, an indigene of Ezeagu and resident of Afor-Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State is soliciting financial assistance from good spirited individuals and philanthropists to enable her take her baby home from the hospital.

Agu has been detained by the management of Ifechukwu Hospital, Umuoji, Idemili South Council area since giving birth to a baby girl through caesarean operation in May this year.

Information has it that Mrs Agu is being held with her baby over her inability to pay the sum of N458,000 bill.

Mrs. Agu who spoke to journalists said her family has pleaded with the hospital Management to let her go, and to be making payment by instalment to them until the debt is defrayed, but they have refused.

A public message made available to journalists said, “Those touched by Mrs Chinenye Agu’s plight should donate to the account no Zenith Bank, 6231470950 – Agu Chinenye Veronica, or contact her with the no – 07064420989.”

Meanwhile, some public commentators have condemned the decision of the hospital Management to detain the woman and her baby.

A Lawyer, Mr Christian Arinze said: “I don’t know which law permits a hospital to detain its patient over non payment of hospital bill. This is totally unfair.”

Calls to a doctor in the Hospital, Dr Tobechukwu Ossai to react on the decision to detain the woman and her bab was not taken as at the time of filing this report