Four injured as gas explodes in Lagos Community

Three women and a man have reportedly sustained varying injuries after a gas explosion at Agege Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday beside the Apostolic Church, Agege.

The explosion was said to have started from a gas shop following a leakage from one of the cylinders.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), rescuers were able to contain the ensuing inferno from escalating to adjourning shops and nearby buildings.

LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said the injured suffered second degree burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“No loss of life. However, four adults (three females) and an adult male sustained various degrees of injuries (second degree burns) as a result of the incident and have been attended to by the agency’s pre hospital care, alongside LASAMBUS .

“The victims have also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

“The fire has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“A post incident assessment was conducted by the agency’s LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned to avert secondary incident. The operation had been concluded,” he said.

