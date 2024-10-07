Four cultists killed as policemen foil kidnap attempt in Anambra community

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra Police Command on Monday said that its operatives have recovered no fewer than four bodies of notorious cultist at Nawfia community in Njikoka local government area of the State.

Disclosing this in a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said that Police operatives attached to Nimo Police Station responded to a distress call on 6th of October, 2024 at 8:25 pm of a suspected cult clash at Umukwa, Nawfia.

He said that upon arrival to the scene, they found four lifeless bodies of young men in a pool of blood with suspected multiple gunshot injuries lying on the road.

According to him, the suspects include, Ebuka Nwaokwube Ekenta of Mmimi village, Nawfia Nnatuanya Junior, aka, Starboy also of Mmimi village, Nawfia Anaemena, aka Osama of Umuriam village and one Ahmed Auwal.

The PPRO added, “The victims were confirmed dead by a doctor on duty and have been deposited to the morgue.

“Information from eyewitnesses and some villagers reveal that the victims are known for their nefarious activities and are always in rivalry with another cult group in the area.

“Furthermore, joint patrol with operatives of the Special Anit Cultism Squad (SPACS) has been intensified in the area.

“Also Police Operatives resisted the kidnap attempt of a foreigner by suspected armed secessionist members in Ogbunka village, in Orumba South Local Government Area of the State.

“The operatives courageously engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle and saved the victim.

“Unfortunately, during the gun duel, two Police Operatives who were hit by bullet escaped with the foreigner.”